The California Trojans made the WPIAL playoffs for the third straight year under Ed Woods despite being a young team in 2021.
Now a year older, and with 10 returning letter winners, the Trojans are looking to take it a step further.
“Our first goal is to always win the conference,” said Woods. “But, we haven’t won a playoff game in my three years here, and we want to change that.”
The first step in the process was a success as the offseason went well for the Trojans.
“I like what we achieved this summer, I think we made a lot of progress, and we are further ahead at this point that we have been since I got here,” Woods said. “We did several seven-on-sevens and some lineman challenges.
“The players know the offense and the defense, I feel pretty good about that, and this is our fastest team in terms of overall speed since I have been here.”
Junior Jake Layhue takes over at quarterback for Hunter Assad, who graduated. Woods said Layhue, who spent time with quarterback coach Chad Salisbury, looks ready.
“We are going to tweak a few things on offense for him,” Woods said. “He does some things that we really like, and we will adjust to him.
“We will be tweaking some things on both sides of the ball.”
The Trojans return four seniors up front that started or were key reserves a year ago, and their experience should give Layhue and the backs protection.
The senior quartet includes three-year letterwinner Tanner Pierce, two-year letterwinners Brody Todd and Cole Wolpink, as well as returning letterwinner Cameron Mickulicz.
“Tanner was a captain last year and I am expecting the same thing out of him this year,” said Woods. “I expect his leadership, and the leadership of others, to continue.”
Woods mentioned several other players he is looking at for leadership, including Wolpink and fellow seniors Caden Powell and Addison Panepinto.
“Cole was a quarterback when I got here, but we moved him to offensive tackle and defensive end and he bought in,” Woods said. “He has done a great job for us and has shown leadership on and off the field.
“I expect Caden and Addison to also lead, as well as a few others.”
Joining the returning linemen as starters on offense are Panepinto (fullback), Powell (wide receiver), and senior Aidan Lowden (tight end).
Juniors Zach Geletei and Spencer Petrucci will join Panepinto in the backfield and should see the bulk of the carries.
Returning experience on the defensive line includes Wolpink, Todd, Pierce, and Mickulicz.
Lowden, Panepinto and Petrucci are back at linebacker, while Powell, Layhue and Geletei return in the secondary.
Among the other players to watch out for, according to Woods, are juniors Xander Kadash (receiver/defensive back) and Noah Neil (tight end/defensive end), as well as sophomores Lee Qualk (running back/defensive back), Vinny Manzella (wide receiver/defensive back), DJ Johnson (offensive/defensive lines), and Niko Georgagis (quarterback/linebacker).
The Trojans play in the Tri-County South Conference with Bentworth, Beth-Center, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene.
“I think there are five teams battling for four playoff spots,” said Woods. “Beth-Center has moved down and will be tough, and Mapletown is going to be good as well.
“There are going to be a lot of tough games.”
The Trojans open play Aug. 26 at Frazier. After two more nonconference games, California opens conference play when it hosts Jefferson-Morgan on Sept. 16.
