Rodney Gallagher’s explosive start to the high school football season put him at the top of the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings.
The Mustang senior pulled in four touchdown receptions and returned a fumble 14 yards for a score as well to ring up 30 points in a 50-6 victory over Uniontown on Friday night.
He had two TD catches of three yards, one of seven yards and one of 10 yards, all from quarterback Johnny Duke.
Outstanding performances have become the norm for Gallagher it seems as both coaches in the game gave an almost identical assessment of the West Virginia recruit.
“Rodney is Rodney,” LH coach Rick Kolesar said.
“Well, Gallagher is Gallagher,” Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said.
Gallagher, who finished fifth in last year’s TD Club standings with 132 points, was one of six area players to put up at least three touchdowns in the opening week.
West Greene’s Colin Brady exploded for 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns although it wasn’t enough in a 41-31 loss to Cameron (W.Va.). He had TD runs of 28, 78 and 15 yards and also hauled in a 74-yard pass from Cooper Chambers.
Brady sits in second place with 24 points, one ahead of Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda who was another player with a stellar performance in a loss.
Labuda scored touchdowns three different ways but the Vikings still fell to Greensburg Central Catholic, 56-35. Labuda found the end zone on a 74-yard run, an 11-yard pass from Cole Chatfield and a 93-yard kickoff return for 23 points.
One point behind Labuda with 22 is Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels who had arguably the best overall showing of any local player in the Bearcats’ 50-12 victory over Brownsville.
Daniels threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Benjamin Hays and six yards to Lucas Burt, had touchdown runs of eight, one and 23 yards, ran in a two-point conversion and also made a tackle in the end zone to record a safety.
California’s Spencer Petrucci and Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson each scored three touchdowns for 18 points to put themselves in a tie for fifth place.
Petrucci ran in touchdowns of one, five and three yards and was one of seven different Trojans to reach the scoring column in a 65-13 victory over Frazier.
Jake Layhue had TD runs of 57 and 29 yards, Zach Geletei scored on a run and a 44-yard punt return and California also got one touchdown apiece from Addison Panepinto, Xander Kadash and Malachi Peak along with five extra points from Christian Ross.
Defending TD Club champion Stevenson got off to a good start as he tries to defend his title. Stevenson rambled for 174 yards and scored on runs of 45, three and 53 yards in the Maples’ 42-0 win over Avella.
Alone in seventh place in Stevenson’s teammate A.J. Vanata who ran in two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for 14 points. Vanata was one of three different Maples to score two-point conversions with Brock Evans and Roger Gradek both pulling in passes from Brody Evans.
In addition to Gallagher, Labuda and Geletei, there were two other players who had returns for touchdowns. Monessen’s Daevon Burke took back a kickoff 87 yards in a 54-22 loss to Washington and Elizabeth Forward’s Keilly Rush ran back an interception 28 yards in the Warriors’ 33-0 win over Ringgold.
Week 0 also featured a pair of long field goals. Laurel Highlands’ Harry Radcliffe nailed a school-record 53-yard kick and Connellsville’s Ben Zavatchan connected from 40 yards out with his three points being the difference in the Falcons’ 16-13 victory over Albert Gallatin to snap Connellsville’s 17-game losing streak.
