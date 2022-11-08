MOON TWP. — It’s no secret the Hartman family has played a big role in Frazier’s WPIAL girls volleyball championship this season.
Head coach Mandy Hartman guided the Lady Commodores to their second district title with a 3-0 win over top-seeded Serra Catholic on Saturday at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
By her side as always was husband and assistant coach Don Hartman (the two switch roles during softball season) and on the court were daughters Jensyn Hartman, a senior, and Gracen Hartman, a sophomore, who are two of the team’s top players.
Even the family’s eldest daughter, 2020 Frazier graduate Logan Hartman, was at the scene for support.
When you listen to the Lady Commodores talk about their team, however, you realize the scope of the “family” is much bigger.
“We’re very, very close,” Gracen Hartman said of her teammates. “We’re all like best friends. Me and Jensyn had a lot of ups and downs to our season (injury-wise) but we wanted this really bad. We all did. We really worked together tonight.”
Undefeated Frazier (22-0) will begin PIAA Class A play tonight when it hosts District 6-runner-up Homer City (14-4).
Also in PIAA action tonight will be Mount Pleasant in Class AA girls soccer and Charleroi in Class A boys soccer who were both WPIAL runners-up. The Lady Vikings (19-2) play District 5 champion Bedford (16-3) at Richland High School in Johnstown, while the Cougars (17-3) are at District 9 champion Karns City. Both matches start at 6 p.m.
The close-knit Lady Commodores, who were accompanied by a large group of fans at the WPIAL final, are happy to be playing at home.
“There’s something to be said about a small school and a tight community like we have,” Mandy Hartman said. “We are small, but look, we packed this gym (at UPMC Events Center). I felt like it was a home match at times. The support from our community has been awesome.”
Frazier’s roster also includes a second set of sisters in senior Braylin Salisbury and freshman Maddie Salisbury who both played in Saturday’s victory, as did seniors Maddie Stefancik and Maria Felsher, junior Molly Yauch, sophomore Grace Vaughn and freshman Addison Schultz. Other members of the team are senior Adriana Angelo and freshmen Mia Roebuck, Allie Yauch and Jayanna Ciferno.
“They’re all like family,” Mandy Hartman said of her close-knit squad. “I watched all these kids grow up and I think that’s what makes it so special. I teach them. I start them out in seventh grade.”
Braylin Salisbury was quick to give credit to her coaches.
“Coach Mandy and Donnie are such great coaches and it’s so much fun to play for them,” she said. “That’s why we are the way we are. We’re such a well-coached team and that really helps, especially going into games like this.”
Jensyn Hartman’s year got off to a rough start as she was coming off knee surgery and recovery drifted into the regular season. She admitted that while she was struggling to get back into top form she never fathomed her team winning a WPIAL title down the line.
“No, I didn’t,” she said. “My confidence was down the gutter at the beginning of the season. I didn’t think I was going to recover from it because I still had that pain and I was playing like I had a hurt knee. But my teammates always supported me and throughout the season I worked on it. I give big props to Zach Guiser also. He’s trained me incredibly well and is a big reason I’m here right now.”
Tonight’s PIAA winners will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals with sites and times to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.