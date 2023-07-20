HOPWOOD — Ben Shields’ fought off an Ethan Blair pitch and hit the ball far enough through the drawn-in infield to lift Charleroi to a 1-0 win in eight innings over New Brighton on Wednesday in the title game of the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament.
“We talked before the tournament with this competition you’ll have a lot of tight games,” said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis. “Experience became a big part of it. Stay cool, calm and collected.
“With our pitching, that will keep us in a lot of games. We talked about being in every single pitch, a single play can change the game. Could be in the eighth, seventh, ninth.”
Charleroi, the only team not to lose a game in the tournament, advances to the state tournament at the Latrobe-Derry Teener League Rose-Oglietta Park. The double-elimination tournament begins Monday and runs through Friday.
Charleroi opens play Monday at 4:05 p.m. against Falls, the Region 3 champion. This is the program’s first state tournament appearance in nearly 40 years when Mollis’ dad Kevin was the manager.
“They know they’re good enough to compete,” Mollis said of his squad.
“We definitely have the team to win. It’s probably our best chance since our coach was playing,” said Shields.
“We want it all. The job’s not finished,” added Gianni Cantini.
Lorenzo Glasser started the game-winning rally with a one-out double to right-center field. Glasser advanced to third when Ethan Blair’s pickoff attempt sailed into center field.
Chad Behrendt and Colton Brightwell were intentionally walked to load the bases. With the infield drawn in on the grass, Shields muscled a Blair fastball outside the reach of shortstop Parker Lyons as Glasser sped home with the game’s only run.
“Earlier in the game is was 0-for-2 and I got walked, so I was sitting on a fastball. I knew they would challenge me because they loaded the bases and there were forces everywhere,” explained Shields. “It was on the inner part of the barrel. Once I saw the shortstop was all the way into the grass, I knew it was going to be good.”
“The Glasser double, that forced his hand. They were in a tough spot trying for a double play or force out at home. It was the right baseball play to do,” said Mollis.
Two key defensive plays shifted the momentum, setting up the extra-inning heroics.
Lyons was safe on an infield error to start the top of the eighth inning. Brock Budacki bunted him to second and Lyons took third on an infield ground out.
Ashton Ray, who entered the game in the seventh inning, uncorked a pitch that flew to the screen. Lyons didn’t hesitate and sprinted towards the plate. Catcher Hunter Mamie played the carom perfectly and his diving tag ended the inning.
“I think that shifted the whole momentum. I think the momentum was up for grabs and when that happened we came in, we were fired up,” said Gianni Cantini. “We just grabbed it, and I think all of us, No. 1 through 9 in the lineup, and the bench, we all knew we were winning that game when it happened.
“There was no doubt in our minds we were going to win the game.”
Mollis believes Lyons’ play was the thing to do.
“You have to take a chance to get a run with the way the pitching was,” said Mollis.
The play at the plate came on the heels of a stellar defensive effort by first baseman Remi Lessman in the top of the seventh inning.
Aaron Lake opened the inning with a single off Cantini. Brennan Cattivera followed with a bunt single.
Isiah Lutz was also called upon to bunt, and his first attempt barely rolled foul down the third base line.
“He just missed the bunt on a curve ball (that rolled foul). Most baseball people feel it’s easier to bunt a curve ball. I rehashed and we called a fastball up purposely to see if he would pop it up, and it actually worked,” said Mollis.
Lessman was more than halfway in as Lutz prepared to bunt again, and the bold move paid off as Lessman made a diving catch of the popped-up bunt with both runners on the move.
Lake was more than halfway to third as Lessman gathered himself, turned his body and threw from his knees to second base for the rally-killing double play.
“(Lessman) made a great play. And, then Chad picked the throw (to second). That was huge,” said Mollis, adding, “I felt the momentum was starting to waver on us and that kind of switched it.”
Cantini welcomed the defensive effort of his first baseman.
“Remi has had my back in baseball through the years. We’ve been teammates since we’ve been 12. I expected nothing less than to make those kind of plays in those situations,” praised Cantini.
“That double play saved us the game, for sure. They get that down and they have second and third with one out. He saved the game,” added Shields.
Cantini reached the pitch limit on the sacrifice attempt, so he gave way to Ray who ended the inning with an easy comebacker to the mound.
Cantini nearly picked up two wins in less than 24 hours after he was the pitcher of record in Charleroi’s 7-4 win in eight innings Tuesday night over Hopewell. He only threw 29 pitches to retire the final eight batters of the game, so he was eligible for the full complement of 105 pitches against New Brighton.
“I was counting them down, four more, three more,” Cantini said with a smile.
New Brighton started the game with two singles, but Cantini left both runners stranded with a strikeout looking. The right-hander allowed singles in the second and fourth innings, but both runners were left at first base.
Cattivera’s one-out single and a walk to Lutz positioned New Brighton an opportunity to break the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. An infield ground out moved the runners up a base, but Cantini struck out Lyons swinging.
Drake Fox doubled with one out in the top of the sixth inning and moved to third on a ground out to first base. But, as he had the inning before, Cantini struck out Blair swinging.
Cantini’s role through the season was mainly as a finisher, as he did in Tuesday’s win. But, he was called upon to start and eat up innings against New Brighton.
Though the extra-inning game might’ve upended Mollis’ pitching strategy, especially if Charleroi lost the game and had to play a clinching game right afterward.
“We had (Cantini) set in the role to pitch the final two, three innings (through the regular season),” said Mollis. “And, that’s what we needed. We needed guys to go deep.
“I was scared if it goes 10 or 11, I’m going to look like an idiot and have to pull Ashton.”
Cantini said he was ready for either role.
“The mindset is the same whether I’m closing the game or starting the game. I’m going to attack the hitters with my best stuff,” said Cantini. “I trust my coaches will place me in the best position to win and go at it.”
Shields simply said, “G pitched a great game.”
Cantini gave up eight hits, walked just one and struck out seven.
Charleroi wasn’t able to get much offense rolling against Blair.
Behrendt opened the bottom of the first with a walk. Shields lofted a fly ball over the outstretched glove of Lyons, but Behrendt had to hold the base and was thrown out at second for the second out.
Blair retired the side in order in the second, fifth and seventh innings, and stranded single runners in the third, fourth and sixth innings. He allowed four hits, walked five (two intentional), and struck out six.
Mollis received the Bob Amelia Coach Sportsmanship Award and Cantini was the Tyler Marburgher Player Sportsmanship Award recipient.
