HOPWOOD — Jerrett Dempsey knew a curve ball was coming, and the third baseman pounced on Hunter Boring’s pitch to drive home Dylan Shea with the game-winner as Smithfield-Fairchance opened the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 6-5 win in nine innings over Center Monaca.
Smithfield-Fairchance (8-5) advances through the winners’ bracket to play host Uniontown Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hutchinson Field. Uniontown won 10-0 in the teams’ only meeting late in the season.
“That was a war of attrition,” said Smithfield-Fairchance manager Steve Strange. “We only played Uniontown once. It was the worst game we played all year.
“As a team, players and coaches, we are ready to show we are capable of beating them.”
Dempsey agrees with Strange.
“We are coming in with a fighting edge like the coach wants us to. We have to come in fighting,” said Dempsey.
Wes Over started the bottom of the ninth inning with a sharp single to left field. He was forced at second on Dylan Shea’s ground ball to shortstop. Ben Diamond kept the rally going with a single to left field.
Boring got Trey Coville swinging for the second out, bringing Dempsey to the plate.
“We knew the last kid (Boring) was relying on his curve ball. I knew when he threw fastball on the first pitch. I knew the curve was coming,” said Dempsey. “I waited and hit it to the left side.”
Smithfield-Fairchance carried a 5-3 lead entering the top of the seventh inning, but Center Monaca scored two runs against three pitchers to force extra innings.
Trey Coville started the inning after replacing starter John Skochelak in the top of the sixth inning.
Josh Kennelly opened the inning with a single, but Coville retired the next two batters on outfield fly balls.
Nick Pegg was brought on to replace Coville, simply because the right-hander hit 30 pitches and Strange wanted Coville ready for a possible game against Uniontown.
“One hundred percent,” said Strange whether pulling Coville was based on pitch count. “It was very hard to pull Trey with one out in the game. He hit 30 pitches, but it was a move we had to make.”
Pegg walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases, leading Strange to bring in Noah Mildren to face Ben Cronin.
Cronin was safe on an errant throw to first base, allowing two runs home to tie the game.
Smithfield-Fairchance, the home team, came out swinging with two runs in each of the first two innings for a 4-0 lead.
Wes Over doubled over the right fielder’s head with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Ben Diamond’s two-out single brought Over home and Diamond moved to second on the throw.
Skochelak was safe on an infield error and Dempsey rapped a single to center field to plate Diamond.
Smithfield-Fairchance turned an out into a run in the bottom of the second inning.
Creed Potkul singled with one out, and moved to second and third on passed balls. Mildren walked.
Smithfield-Fairchance attempted a double steal, but the throw went to third base, catching Potkul in a rundown. Catcher Nick Marvin was unable to handle the throw cleanly as Potkul slid across the plate.
Over then singled home Mildren for a 4-0 lead.
Center Monaca countered with single runs in the top of the third and fifth innings.
Smithfield-Fairchance got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Dylan Shea walked with one out and moved to second when Diamond was hit by a pitch on top of the helmet. Skochelak struck out looking for the second out.
But, Dempsey came up big again with a run-scoring single to left field.
Smithfield-Fairchance stranded a runner at second in the bottom of the sixth inning and had the winning run at second base in the seventh inning.
Mildren pitched the final 2.1 innings for the win. He didn’t allow a run on three hits. He walked one and struck out two.
