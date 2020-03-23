Doug Menarchik’s road to a great education and an outstanding career started at tiny Fairchance-Georges High School.
Menarchik was a stellar three-sport athlete for the Runners in the early 1960s, excelling in football, basketball and baseball.
Menarchik was on F-G football squads that posted records of 0-7 in 1960, 5-3 in 1961 and 6-3 1n 1962.
“I had letters in football from my sophomore year on,” Menarchik recalled. “We were fairly competitive. We had a good bunch of guys that made up our senior class primarily, but we also had some good guys coming up behind us.
“Joe Sepic was a great athlete and he was probably the best baseball player I had ever played with, but he was also fantastic in football and basketball.”
Menarchik, who was 6-foot-1 and about 175 pounds, played tackle for the Runners.
“I played tackle and was switched to an end position as a senior,” Menarchik said. “They just moved me around. I was undersized.”
The football coach at that time was Joe Barkley.
“He was an outstanding guy,” Menarchik said. “He was very supportive and a good leader and took good care of the folks serving under him.
“We were such a small school, so we were always at a disadvantage numbers-wise. Our graduating class was 103, so we were quite small.”
Menarchik garnered Fay-Con honorable mention honors in football in 1960 and 1961. He was a first-team Fay-Con all-star in 1962.
“We had some of the best football players in the country,” Menarchik opined. “Pennsylvania and Texas did quite well at the state level. We were very good and I was always proud of that, and proud of being able to play. I always thought I was lucky to be at Fairchance-Georges because we had small number of people that showed up and if you showed up you tended to make the team. We had a very good core in all three of the sports.”
German Township was the Runners’ big rival on the gridiron.
“It has been and always was German,” Menarchik said. “That was always the team that we could never beat and we were not able to beat them during my time at Fairchance-Georges. My father, unfortunately, graduated from German Township and held it over my head.”
Menarchik was a three-year letter-winner in basketball. The Runners were 12-12 and 4-10 in Section 11 in 1960-61, 10-12 and 5-9 in Section 10 in 1961-62 and 8-12 and 6-8 in section play in 1962-63. Menarchik tallied 314 career points during his basketball career with the Runners. His high point total in a game was 16 points in a 62-53 win over South Union during his senior year.
“I always felt basketball was my least natural sport,” Menarchik said. “I enjoyed playing the game, but I relied upon folks like Kenny Goldsmith and Joe Sepic and some of the other folks who could shoot and rebound.
“We played those great Uniontown teams during that period, and they just took our breath away with Ron Sepic and Don Yates, They were tremendous.”
Tamer Joseph was the basketball coach at Fairchance-Georges.
“I thought he really knew his business and he loved the game,” Menarchik said.
Menarchik earned four letters in baseball, giving him a total of 10 letters during his sports career at Fairchance-Georges.
The Runners had a very solid baseball program. Menarchik was part of a pitching staff along with Matt Voithofer and George Sepic that propelled the Runners to great success. They won 20 of 24 games dating back to the 1962 season. In 1962 they finished in a tie for the Fayette Scholastic League title and lost in a playoff when South Union won the crown.
In 1963 they posted an 11-1 ledger and won the title.
Joseph was also the baseball coach.
“He was an outstanding baseball coach,” Menarchik said. “He was a good teacher of the sport.”
Baseball was something the Runners played from an early age.
“We played together and one of the things was playing little league and teener ball and high school,” Menarchik said. “We knew each other. We played sandlot ball and Legion baseball for Point Marion. When I didn’t pitch, I was a catcher. I thought I was a natural at that position, and I enjoyed it.”
Menarchik almost tossed a perfect game for the Runners on May 22, 1962, in a 6-0 win over Immaculate Conception.
“It was the highlight of my entire career,” Menarchik recalled. “Unfortunately, the pressure got to me with the very last batter. It was down to a 3-2 pitch and I walked the guy, I had thrown three straight balls and then I threw a strike and then I threw a strike that I thought the umpire gave me a break on and I remember turning around to the outfield and taking a deep breath and trying to throw a fastball down the middle and I missed way outside. I did miss the perfect game, but preserved the no-hitter. The headline the next day was ‘Menarchik Near Perfect.’”
When Menarchik graduated from Fairchance-Georges in 1963, he planned to go to either VMI or The Citadel. He also considered Drexel.
“I was a very good student,” Menarchik explained. “I wanted to be a chemical engineer. I was really pushing that until I got a call from the Air Force folks and I was recruited for football and the Air Force Academy. I thought it was a good way to go. I went to the Air Force Academy Prep School in order to get my SATs up to snuff. I thought the year in the prep school was a good thing to do in preparation for college life. In hindsight that’s one of the best things that ever happened.
“I played football for the prep school. I played left end on offense and left end on defense. We had an outstanding team in 1963-64. We had a lot of college All-Americans. We were 7-1 and the only loss was to the Air Force Academy Junior Varsity team.
“When I got to the Academy, you play freshman ball. I played freshman baseball and freshman football and then I played junior varsity football. I stopped playing football my junior year, I had a separated shoulder at the prep school and I wasn’t the same after that injury. I played junior varsity baseball for the Academy.
“I was fortunate to go there and I graduated in 1968. I had a career ahead of me. I loved the Air Force. I spent 26 years in the military and that was the crème de la crème of my life. We moved constantly to a variety of policy and academic positions and finally command positions at Andrews Air Force base. I left the Air Force with the rank of colonel.”
Menarchik served a total of 14 years in a variety of government positions. He served as Assistant Administrator,Bureau for Policy and Program Coordination, U.S. Agency for International Development during the George W. Bush administration from 2004 to 2007 and then Assistant Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development for Europe and Eurasia from 2007 to 2009. He left the government after 14 years and did some contracting work. He is currently retired.
Now 74, Menarchik resides in Fairfax, Virginia, with his wife of 50 years, Debbie. They have two children, Jason, who is a commander in the U.S. Navy, and Heidi, who works for Hobo International handbags.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
