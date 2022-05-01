Albert Gallatin's Bruno Fabrycki needed a little help from his friends, while Laurel Highlands' Hunter Kooser was able to complete the task by himself Saturday in the FCCA Track & Field Championships at Bill Power Stadium.
When the final runner crossed the finish line in the 1,600 relay, both athletes earned MVP honors for their strong performances in the annual county meet.
Fabrycki won the 200 in 23.24 seconds and finished second in the 400 in 52.55 seconds, and sat with 18 points entering the final relay. Both times were personal bests.
Fabrycki trailed Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger by two points after the distance runner won the 1,600 (4:33.72) and 3,200 (10:03.38), so he needed the Colonials to win the last relay for the outright title by ½-point or a second-place finish to tie.
The Colonials came through for the senior by finishing first in 3:39.43.
Fabrycki earned a fourth medal by finishing second in the long jump.
Fabrycki opted to drop the triple jump to do more concentrated work on the track.
"I wanted to improve in the 400 and I was thrown in the 1,600 relay, so I had to drop an event," said Fabrycki, adding, "I'm trying to improve in the long jump."
The weather conditions were the best of the spring, something Fabrycki relished.
"It's nice weather and there are a lot of good breaks in between (events), so I'm not gassed," said Fabrycki.
Fabrycki, like so many of the athletes gathered in the county championship, wants his season to continue in the WPIAL Championships.
"The plan is to go to the WPIALs in everything," said Fabrycki. "I want to break 23 (seconds) in the 200. I want to beat my time in the 400 every week."
Kooser defended his Field MVP with personal bests in the long jump (21-1) and triple jump (41-9), and clearing 5-8 in the high jump. He added a fourth gold medal on the track after winning the 110 high hurdles in a personal-best 16.3 seconds.
"I just wanted to go 4-4 again. That was my mindset," said Kooser. "I knew there was good competition in the long jump and triple jump. The competition helps me do better. Whenever someone is in front of me, it helps me do better. The added pressure helps me.
"I try to get a better mark every time I jump."
The Belle Vernon boys managed to avenge a Section 2-AAA loss to Connellsville earlier in the week by winning the team championship with 128 points. The Falcons finished with 122½ points.
