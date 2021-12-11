HILLER -- Falcon Fest turned into a Falcon feast for Brownsville's boys basketball team on Friday night.
The Falcons used a balanced offensive attack and a dominant defensive effort in rolling past visiting West Greene, 54-17, in the nightcap of a four-game set.
Chance Zapotoczny scored a game-high 15 points for the Falcons with Damarion Brown and Cedric Harrison also reaching double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Brownsville jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter then gradually pulled away from there.
"The boys were excited to get out here in front of their student body so the energy was really high," third-year Falcons coach Stewart Davis said. "The boys played well together. They're maturing and they shared the ball really well.
"They came out and did what I wanted them to do. The only thing different than what they were used to was I asked them to be disciplined on the defensive end. I know they wanted to put their foot on their neck and wanted to win really bad but I wanted them to play disciplined once they broke our press."
There were still a few areas Davis thought his team needed to work on as Brownsville made only four of 14 free throws and survived some early foul trouble.
"We got some chippy fouls," Davis said. "We were reaching and fouling so I had to pull some of my starters out.
"But overall it was a good game for them."
Harrison dropped in the opening basket and West Greene's Corey Wise scored with an offensive rebound to tie it at 2-2. The Falcons then reeled off the next 12 points on a bucket by Trent Wible, a 3-pointer by Brown and seven straight points by Zapotoczny, including a trey, forcing Pioneers coach Jim Romanus to call a timeout.
Kaden Shields hit a 3-pointer for West Greene after the break but Brownsville ended the quarter on a 6-2 run for a 13-point lead.
Brownsville began the second frame with an eight-point burst on two baskets by Harrison and one each by Brown and Zapotoczny to go up 28-7. The Falcons got 3-pointers from Brown and Zapotoczny later in the period as they soared to a 38-10 halftime advantage.
Brownsville outscored West Greene 16-7 in the second half as both teams cleared their benches.
Freshman Lane Allison was a bright spot for the Pioneers with a team-high eight points. Wise followed with four points, Shields had three and Parker Burns and Casey Miller each had one point.
Rounding out Brownsville's scoring were Ayden Teeter and Harlan Davis with six points apiece and Tyler Wible with four points.
"It was a collective effort," Davis said. "There's a lot of leadership on this team.
"The vocal leader would probably be Damarion. Our leader as far as providing us overall energy would probably be Chance. Our leader who's going to go on the glass and demand respect is probably Ayden. The leader who's going to be up and give us energy on the defensive end would probably be Cedric.
"They all just collectively provide that spark that we need when they work well together."
The Falcons impressed Romanus.
"Brownsville is a good team," he said. "Their talented."
It didn't help the Pioneers that they went into the game minus one starter who they just recently parted ways with.
"We've got to find some way to get points," Romanus said. "We have to work on stopping fast breaks. We did get a chance to play everyone and look at everyone.
"This is going to be a work in progress. We need to work on our fundamentals and get our organization down. I think we're going to be OK, given time."
Davis' third team at Brownsville may be his best.
"It is the most athletic team," Davis said. "I've got people that can score, people that can play 'D,' I've got people that can rebound. And they hold each other accountable.
"Not only that but this is the first team that I've had since I've been here where they hang out together. So it's a change in the culture. I can see it."
Chartiers-Houston 57, Beth-Center 21 -- The Buccaneers jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the opening quarter on their way to a win in the second game of the night at Falcon Fest.
C-H led 38-8 at halftime and 46-17 after three quarters.
Avery Molek tossed in 21 points for the Bucs. Brady Tharp led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
