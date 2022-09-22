BULLSKIN TWP. — The Connellsville boys needed to win one of their final two golf matches to secure a Section 2-AAA playoff berth.
Falcon golfers clinch WPIAL playoff berth with home win
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, September 22, 2022 8:19 AM
The Falcons took care of business Monday afternoon to secure second place with a 210-238 victory over visiting Ringgold at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville improves to 7-2 in the section and 10-3 overall. The Falcons close the season this afternoon at home against Trinity. A victory knocks the Hillers out of the playoffs.
Connellsville qualifies for the team championship for the first time since Jim Grimm was coach in 2005.
The Rams finish the season with a 4-8 section record and overall mark of 8-6-1.
The Falcons built an early lead after the their top two players, Ethan Rice (39) and Rylan Keslar (42), combined for 81. Ringgold’s Dylan Callaway shot 42, while Nate Lawrence’s 53 was not used.
Keslar was coming off a disappointing round at Pleasant Valley in Monday’s section qualifier, but he tried to put the round out of his mind.
“(Monday’s round) was definitely in the back of my head, especially on the holes where I was in spots Monday,” said Keslar, adding, “I tried not to let it get the best of me.
“I did feel I hit the ball well in a couple spots. I felt I could hit the ball better.”
Keslar continued the thought, “I needed a round to get that out of my head. I needed to get a good round to be ready for tomorrow.”
Keslar, a senior, didn’t want his final season to end on a down note.
“Absolutely, for sure, not knowing if tomorrow would be our last match or not,” Keslar said of extending the season.
Callaway felt he played better than his number reflected.
“I thought I played really good, but the scorecard said otherwise. But, I can’t complain,” said Callaway.
Callaway also had a tough qualifier.
“I tried to erase it. You don’t want doubles. I tried to putt it out,” said Callaway. “I wanted redemption. I stunk it out.”
Callaway, a junior, is already looking to next year.
“I’m hoping for a decent season next year. I’m just glad I can play golf,” said Callaway.
Ethan Porreca tied Rice for medalist honors with 39. Cooper Gray (44) and Christian Firestone (46) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons. Eli Armstrong’s 49 was not used.
Clay Benson (48), Matt Wagner (50), Brice Kowall (47), and Tim Masters (51) closed out the scoring for the Rams.
