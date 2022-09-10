Ethan Rice fired a 2-under 33 to lead Connellsville to a 200-279 Section 2-AAA victory Friday afternoon against visiting McKeesport.
Ethan Porreca shot 3-over 38 for the Falcons, who improve to 4-2 in the section and 7-3 overall. Eli Armstrong (46), Christian Firestone (42), and Derek Routzahn (41) closed out the scoring for the home team. Matt Firestone’s 52 did not count.
Nick Martino was the low man for the Tigers (1-7) with 48. Collin Klein (49), Gabe Shelley (52), Connor Sturgis (58), and Jayden Cottom (70) rounded out the scoring for McKeesport.
Belle Vernon 202, Geibel Catholic 240 — The Leopards rolled to another Section 8-AA victory after defeating the visiting Gators at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course.
Belle Vernon has clinched a playoff berth, improving to 9-0 in the section. Geibel goes to 2-5 in the section.
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney and Geibel’s Evan Bower shared medalist honors at 1-over 37.
Patrick Bush shot 40 for the Leopards. Seth Tomalski finished with 41. Jordan Mocello and Mark Toth both carded 42 to close out the scoring. Jack Edwards’ 44 was not used.
Claire Konieczny (42), Sarah Konieczny (51), Seth Dolan (50), and Luke Shumar (60) counted scores for Geibel. Mike Miller’s 64 did not count.
McGuffey 204, Beth-Center 268 — The Highlanders retained their share of the top spot in Section 3-AA with a road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
McGuffey, tied for first with Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central, improves to 7-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. The Bulldogs slip to 2-7 in the section and 2-8 overall.
Gianna Peterson returned for the Bulldogs and was the low golfer with 7-over 42. Luke Amon (44), Sonya Peterson (56), Vince Setaro (62), and Nick Wrenshaw (64) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
McGuffey’s Joel Sovich had medalist honors with 3-over 38. Logan Crowe finished with 39. Jacob Ross (40), Brody Wagner (44), and Devan Wilson (43) closed out the scoring. Vaughn Fleissner’s 47 did not count.
Girls golf
WCCA Championship — Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner shot 1-under 36 to win the 9-hole county championship at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Aigner, who hails from Ruffsdale, finished with an eagle, one bogey and seven pars to win the title by six strokes.
Mount Pleasant’s Allison Tepper finished fourth with 44. The Lady Vikings and Penn-Trafford tied for third with 202.
Franklin Regional repeated as county team champion with a score of 182.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0 — The Lady Colonials cruised to a Section 3-AAA road victory Thursday against the Lady Raiders.
Albert Gallatin swept the match by the scores, 25-12. 25-20, 25-17.
The Lady Colonials’ Kennedy Felio had a strong effort with 32 assists, 10 digs, four aces and two kills. Laney Wilson (5 digs, 3 aces, 10 kills, 4 blocks) and Courtlyn Turner (4 digs, 9 kills, 8 blocks) had solid, all-around performances. Leah Myers (6 digs), Mia Moser (6 digs), Kameron Miller (5 kills, 1 block), Jocelyn Ellsworth (2 digs, 9 assists), and Mya Glisan (4 kills, 2 blocks) also contributed to the section victory.
Laurel Highlands 3, Connellsville 1 — Laurel Highlands needed four sets for a Section 3-AAA road victory Thursday at Connellsville.
Laurel Highlands (1-1) won the first set, 25-15, and Connellsville rallied to tie the match in the second set, 25-17. Laurel Highlands won the next two sets (25-16, 25-20) to clinch the match.
Morgan Wheeler (6 kills, 20 assists, 2 blocks), Mia Pierce (11 kills, 3 blocks), Jayna Farbery (8 digs, 1 assist), Bella Scott (3 digs, 8 kills, 1 block), Kenzie Nicklow (2 kills, 3 aces), Ally Matty (1 dig, 2 kills, 2 blocks) all contributed to the road victory.
