Connelsville’s Zak Koslosky and Ethan Rice shared medalist honors with Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal Tuesday afternoon in the Falcons’ 207-255 Section 2-AAA road victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Koslosky, Rice and Karpeal all shot 4-over 39.
Nick Snyder (42), Gage Goodwin (43), and Jake Pirl (44) had scoring rounds for the Falcons (5-4, 5-5-1). Evan Means’ 45 was not used.
Kohl Felio (46), Jacob Elias (47), Paige Metts (48), and Clayton Watson (45) rounded out the scoring for the Colonials (2-6, 2-7). Noah Mildren’s 52 was thrown out.
Belle Vernon 202, Laurel Highlands 235 — The Leopards kept pace with Uniontown with a Section 2-AAA road victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Belle Vernon improves to 7-1 in the section and 7-2 overall. The Mustangs slip to 0-7 in the section and 0-8 overall.
The Leopards’ Tyler Mocello led way with the medalist round of 1-under 34. Rogan Maloney fired a 38 and Patrick Bush shot 39. Joey Falosk (45) and Adreanna Scaramucci (46) closed out the scoring. Sam West’s 47 wasn’t used.
Megan Joyce had the low round for Laurel Highlands with 45. Jaden Ringer (47), Darren Dunn (46), Nate Schwertfeger (49), and Colin Crawford (48) also had scoring rounds. Hunter Bosley’s 56 didn’t count.
Uniontown 217, Ringgold 247 — The Red Raiders remained undefeated in Section 2-AAA with a home victory at Uniontown Country Club over the visiting Rams.
Uniontown (9-0) improves to 8-0 in the section and clinched a playoff berth.
The Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola was medalist with 3-over 39. Gage Brugger and Michael Mercadante both shot 43. Logan Voytish (47) and Nate Moody (45) finished up the scoring. Maddie Myers’ 52 did not count.
Seth Callaway was the low man for the Rams with 4-over 40. Dylan Callaway (53), Clayton Benson (49), Gage Fuller (49), and Matthew Wagner (56) also counted in the final tally.
Bishop Canevin 213, Bentworth 253 — The Crusaders breezed to a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Bearcats at Chartiers Country Club.
Austin Marshalek (42), Cede Smith (49), Nathan Coski (49), Aaron Woodhouse (56), and Sydney Czyzewski (67) had scoring rounds for Bentworth (2-7, 2-9).
Mark Ingold (39), Ryan Saginaw (38), and Mike Smith (38) all broke 40 for Bishop Canevin (5-5, 5-6).
Waynesburg Central 202, Charleroi 242 — The Raiders kept their Section 8-AA title hopes alive with a victory over the visiting Cougars at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Waynesburg improves to 6-1 in the section.
Hayden Church was medalist for the Raiders with 5-over 38. Evan Davis (41), Matt Ankrom (42), Hudson Boris (41), and Braden Benke (40) also had scoring rounds for Waynesburg Central.
Carmichaels 212, Jefferson-Morgan 237 — The Mikes kept pace with Waynesburg with a Section 8-AA road victory at Greene County Country Club.
Remmey Lohr led the way for Carmichaels (7-1, 7-2) with 2-over 38. Liam Lohr shot 39. Nick Ricco, Chris Barrish and Rolin Burghy all shot 45.
Kyle Clayton was the low man for the Rockets (4-3, 5-3) with 4-over 40. Bryce Bedilion and Brock Bayles both shot 47. Ayden Pratt (50) and Troy Wright (53) closed out the scoring.
Girls golf
Franklin Regional 172, Connellsville 207 — The Lady Panthers moved one match closer to winning the Section 3-AAA title with a road victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser was medalist with 4-over 39. Lila Shilling (41), Gwen Shilling (44), and Brooke Harvath (48) closed out the scoring for the visitors.
Madison Kinneer had the low score for the Lady Falcons with a 44 in the final home match of the season. Abby Tikey (56), Sydney Gillott (55), and Courtney Layman (52) rounded out the scoring. Paiton Ulery’s 57 was not used.
Girls cross country
Elizabeth Forward 21, Connellsville 26; Connellsville 19, Thomas Jefferson 44; Elizabeth Forward 15, Albert Gallatin 50; Thomas Jefferson 15, Albert Gallatin 50; Uniotown 27, Elizabeth Forward 28; Uniontown 16, Thomas Jefferson 47 — Uniontown edged the Lady Warriors for the key win in the Section 2-AAA meet at Connellsville.
The Lady Raiders’ Hope Trimmer cruised to the finish line in 20:27.
Elizabeth Forward’s Marissa Manko (22:15) and Bailey McLaughlin (22:30) were next to finish. Uniontown’s Emily Angelo (22:42) held off the Lady Falcons’ Gabby Pisarski (22:530 for fourth place.
The Lady Warriors’ Lacy Schwirion was sixth in 23:12. Uniontown’s Caitlin Michelangelo (23:44) and Karsyn Lucy (23:57) were next. EF’s Corinne Lee-Hauser (24:08) and Connellsville’s Maggie McPoyle (24:20.05) rounded out the top 10.
Boys cross country
Connellsville 23, Elizabeth Forward 34; Connellsville 21, Thomas Jefferson 38; Elizabeth Forward 15, Albert Gallatin 50; Thomas Jefferson 15, Albert Gallatin 50; Uniontown 15, Elizabeth Forward 48; Uniontown 15, Thomas Jefferson 50 — The Falcons and Red Raiders swept the Section 2-AAA meet at Connellsville from the Warriors and Jaguars.
Uniontown took the first four places with Mason Stewart (17:55), Leyton Maust (18:20), Nathan Lucy (18:23), and Tanner Uphold (18:35).
Connellsville’s Seth Basinger was fifth in 18:37, followed by Uniontown’s Peyton Hostetler (18:41), Elizabeth Forward’s Christian Guinto-Brody (18:45), Connellsville’s Ben Zavatchan (19:03), and Uniontown’s Sam Jubin (19:07) and Brandon Hebda (19:12).
