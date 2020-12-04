LEISENRING -- Milan Deffibaugh's short-handed goal with just 14 seconds left in the first period sparked Connellsville to a 7-0 victory over visiting Trinity in a PIHL Class B South Division game Thursday night at The Ice Mine.
The Falcons improve to 2-3-0-0 for four points, while the Hillers remain winless at 0-3-0-0.
Connellsville's Max Sokol was called for hooking at 16:32, but the Falcons were the aggressive team in the waning seconds of the first period.
Deffibaugh took a pass from Maddy Grimm and skated down the right wing. He was taken off his feet by the Hillers' Ryan Tremel as he skated through the face-off circle, but still managed to one-hand a shot through goalie Chase Bitz.
"The short-handed goal was a big goal," said Connellsville coach Ray Brown. "It put a fire in our butt, I guess."
The momentum of Deffibaugh's goal carried into the second period with Connellsville putting up four goals.
Trinity was nine seconds away from killing a penalty when Lukas Joseph gathered a loose puck in front of Bitz and found the back of the net 2:50 into the period.
Tristin Lapinski batted in a rebound six minutes later when Bitz was unable to control the puck. Max Sokol and Seth Hunker assisted on the goal 8:58 into the second period.
Lapinski scored an unassisted power play goal with 5:51 left in the period, and Dylan Brooks assisted on Deffibaugh's second goal of the game 12:35 into the second period.
The Falcons put up two more goals in the third period. Nate Lawrence scored at 8:57 off assists by Sokol and Lapinski, and Deffibaugh and Brooks assisted on Clay Sipple's goal at 8:50.
"The kids moved their feet tonight. They moved the puck," said Brown. "That's the way we want to play."
The junior varsity played at another venue tonight, so the Falcons played with a short bench of only 13 players.
"You look at the numbers, this was a a game we should win," said Brown. "The kids played defense.
"We did need that game tonight. We've been off for awhile. We had some good practices. The kids came in hungry."
One number that didn't pleased Brown was the amount of time the Falcons spent in the penalty box, although the successfully killed all five short-handed situations.
"We had lazy penalties. It's not what I like, not what I preach," said Brown.
One of the penalties was when Connellsville defenseman Maddy Grimm decided enough was enough.
Grimm was on the receiving end of a sharp cross-check from the Hillers' Blaise Bitz in front of Falcons' goalie Alex Mitchell with just under six minutes left in the second period. Grimm later was called for roughing when she mixed the diminutive defensemen got into a shoving match with Trinity's Cale Aloe.
"Maddy played well," praised Brown. "She had enough. She's tenacious."
Connellsville held Trinity to 17 shots with the Hillers' best chance to score came on a penalty shot with 3:16 left in the game. Mitchell was up to the challenge, closing his pads to stop the shot.
The Falcons finished with 39 shots.
Connellsville next plays on Dec. 17 when the Falcons host first-place Ringgold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.