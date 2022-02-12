The Connellsville boys ended the season Thursday night with an 84-64 Section 1-AAA victory over visiting Armstrong.
The Lady Falcons kept it close, but lost, 86-80, to the visitors.
The Falcons’ Preston Dugan won the 100 butterfly in 1:19.66 and was second in the 100 backstroke. Connellsville won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:21.77.
The Connellsville boys placed second in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Kasey Stanton (200 freestyle), Gavin McPoyle (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Jonathan Sapola (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Evan Mangus (100 breaststroke)
The Lady Falcons’ Kyra Callahan won the 100 freestyle in 1:04.67. Sophie Detwiler, Kyra Callahan, Ella Detwiler and MacKenzie Vokes finished first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Connellsville’s 200 medley relay team placed second. Abigail Harvey (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Kyra Callahan (50 freestyle), Aeriale Knopsnider (500 freestyle), Sophie Detwiler (100 breaststroke)
Frazier senior Alexandra Pohodich just missed hitting the WPIAL Class AA provisional qualifying time in the 50 freestyle. She touched the wall in 26.95 seconds with the provisional time 26.70. She closed her high school career with 1:01.48 in the 100 freestyle, a couple seconds shy of the provisional mark.
Both times were personal bests this season.
