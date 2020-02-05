CONNELLSVILLE -- Laurel Highlands and Connellsville had a spirited non-section meet Tuesday night with the Falcons securing a 98-86 victory.
Connellsville had a solid start to the meet after taking 1-2-3 in diving, all meeting the WPIAL standard. Ian Palaisa led the way for the Falcons with his winning point total of 239.65.
Palaisa, Devin Thomas and Colby Mastowski, along with fellow diver Morgan Lukaesko, are the only Falcons to qualify for the WPIAL Championships to date.
The WPIAL final is an 11-dive competition, as opposed to six dives in a meet, and Palaisa understands were his strengths and weaknesses lie as he looks to his second district meet.
"I'm strong with my fronts. One has a high degree of difficulty and another has a middle degree of difficulty," explained Palaisa. "My reverse was iffy today. I practiced a low degree of difficulty version, but I have to compete in high degree of difficulty."
Palaisa, a senior, has set his sights on a stronger finish in his final WPIAL meet.
"My goals are to make at least the second round. I think I have better control of my nerves," said Palaisa. "I'd like to make the final."
Palaisa also secured points in the pool when he joined Thomas, Mastowski and Declan Peterson for a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. Their winning time was 1:57.04.
The Falcons' Michael Gebe had a solid performance, winning the 200 freestyle (2:06.06) and 500 freestyle (5:57.73).
Trevor Anderson (200 IM), Adam Barczyk (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Jamison McPoyle (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) all secure key second-place points for Connellsville.
The Mustangs bookended relay victories with Ian Hamilton, Kole Friel, Connor Locke and Dean Schiffbauer opening the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:52.70.
The same quartet won the ending 400 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 3:44.78.
Friel added a pair of individual first places in the 100 freestyle (52.02) and 100 backstroke (1:00.89). Both winning times met the WPIAL standard.
Friel has qualified for a number of events in the district meet, but has an idea which two he'll select. Friel placed seventh in the 200 IM last in the WPIAL last year and was 14th in the state in the 500 freestyle.
"First of all, it'll be the ones I'm best seeded. Plus, there is the positioning of the events. I will swim one day so I have some energy going into that race on another day," said Friel. "I'll probably do the 200 IM and 500 freestyle because those are the ones I feel the most strongest in."
Only the first-place finishers automatically qualify for the PIAA Championships. The remaining 32 berths are filled on time.
"There is definitely a lot of pressure (to qualify for that top 32)," said Friel. "I want to go under five minutes in the 500 freestyle. My goals are under 4:47 in the 500 at the WPIAL meet and be under four minutes at states, at least."
Hamilton (200 IM, 2:10.81, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:00.74, WPIAL), Andy VanVerth (50 freestyle, 24.24), and Schiffbauer (100 breaststroke, 1:18.04) also finished first for the Mustangs.
