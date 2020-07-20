Kevin Harrison is part of a great bloodline in Connellsville High School athletics. Kevin along with older brothers Jim, Bob and Kurt all played at Connellsville and went on to play college football.
“I was the youngest,” Harrison said. “They were older and they were already on with there lives when I was coming through and finding my way. I had to find my own voice. As a matter of fact some of the people that they knew had come back and started teaching in the district by that time. I was already known by the time I got to junior high and high school.
“I consider myself somewhat of a late bloomer. I was kind of a fat kid from the North End. I remember when I started in athletics I probably knew early that I was going to play football because I always watched my brothers play football. I was with my father one day and we were coming into town and I saw the North End Little Tigers practicing and I looked at my dad and said, ‘Dad, I want to play football,’ and he took me down and got me suited up and I practiced that day and played ever since. I was eight years old.”
Harrison was a three-year regular on the Connellsville Falcons varsity on football teams that went 2-8 in 1969, 4-5-1 in 1970 and 5-4 in 1971.
“We were competitive,” Harrison recalled. “We lost some tough games. Senior year we got off to a good start and we had a tough loss up at Kiski, 49-24. We were hoping for a little bit better, but at least we were able to go out on a positive note. That was the last year that coach Stan McLaughlin coached Connellsville, so we sent him out with a winning season.”
Harrison remembered his old high school coach.
“I had a good relationship with coach McLaughlin,” Harrison said. “He was old school, no nonsense, and that’s how it was. It was a different mindset.”
Harrison said the competition on the gridiron was at a high level when he was in high school.
“Growing up we always admired Uniontown,” Harrison said. “I remember my sophomore year they beat us up pretty good, my junior year we went up there and beat them 24-8 and we did not play them my senior year. They were a big rival, and Mount Pleasant who beat us my senior year.
“The Foothills Conference where we played was great. As a matter of fact my senior year, Kiski won the WPIAL title. It was a good conference with Mount Pleasant, Hempfield, Greensburg Salem and Wilkinsburg. It was a very good competition.”
High School football brings back good memories for Harrison.
“I had some very good teammates around me,” Harrison said. “Bob Crawford, John Schroyer, Mark King, there were some good people around.”
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Harrison was a two-way tackle for the Falcons and All-Foothills Conference as a senior.
Harrison was a three-year man in wrestling for the Falcons as a heavyweight.
“I remember getting ready for a JV football game and longtime coach Tom Dolde was taping my ankles and he said, ‘Are you going to wrestle?’” Harrison recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll wrestle,’ and I thought I just got hustled. It was a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. The heavyweight Dave Kessler taught me so much.
“My senior year was the first year we had a winning record in wrestling and I believe Connellsville wrestling has not been under .500 in duel meets since that time.”
Harrison, after Kessler graduated, was the heavyweight for the Falcons and advanced to the section semifinals in 1970 and finals in 1971.
“It was a tough road for me at first,” Harrison said. “I had a good year my junior year and an even better year as a senior. I won the Big 10 Tournament at Thomas Jefferson as a senior. My junior year I was in the section semifinals and the finals as a senior. Gene Falbo came in and helped me my junior year, and my senior year Randy Matthias came in as a sophomore and I helped him and he became Connellsville’s first WPIAL champion.”
Harrison was also a solid performer on the Connellsville track team.
“I threw the shot put for three years,” Harrison said. “I broke Jim Cunningham’s record my senior year and Bobby Kalb broke my record the next year. I had a great experience on the track team. It was a lot of fun.”
When Harrison graduated from Connellsville in 1972 he sifted through several scholarship offers.
“Marshall was hot on my trail,” Harrison explained. “I went to Iowa on a recruiting trip and Tampa University, but I felt Utah was the best fit. The coach that recruited me was Gene Epley. He was looking at film and saw me, Ron Hixon and Tom Osborn. I was adventurous and decided to go to Utah.”
Harrison was on an undefeated freshman team at Utah that was 4-0. He was red-shirted and was on Utes teams that went 1-10 in 1974, 1-10 in 1975 and 3-8 in 1976 with a 31-28 win at Arizona State. Harrison, a defensive lineman, finished his Utah career with 176 tackles — 67 solo and 109 assists. He also had two interceptions and returned a blocked punt 85 yards for a touchdown against arch-rival BYU.
“I got homesick and quit one afternoon,” Harrison admitted. “But I went back and asked the coaches to take me back and they did and I’m thankful for that.
“I wish we had a better record, but we had a coaching change my sophomore year and it was tough. The blocked kick for a touchdown was something else. It was a lineman’s dream, that was a thrilling moment.”
When Harrison graduated from Utah he got into broadcasting at KUER for a couple of years and then KLUB and KISN, and he came home, applied at WCVI in 1980 and spent 17 years there doing sports. He got into coaching at Connellsville East and coached lineman. Harrison coached four years at Geibel Catholic and returned to Connellsville. He spent 35 years coaching.
“I was surprised I got into coaching,” Harrison said. “I enjoyed it.”
Harrison is still a sports correspondent for the Herald-Standard and has worked for Dick’s Sporting Goods for 19 years.
Now, 65, Harrison resides in Connellsville with his wife of 17 years, Kim.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(1) comment
What a great coach and man!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.