The Connellsville wrestling team battled back for a berth into the consolation semifinals Saturday at the PIAA Class AAA Team Wrestling tournament, only to be edged by Waynesburg Central, 27-25.
The consolation semifinal came down to the final bout of the match, the Raiders’ Zander Phaturos facing Connellsville’s Gabe Ruggieri in the 126-pound bout with the Falcons holding a tenuous 25-24 lead.
Phaturos managed to secure a 7-3 victory to pull Waynesburg into the lead and a berth in the consolation final, where the Raiders edged Williamsport, 31-30.
“I thought our kids wrestled well. I told Gabe it’s not all on you,” said Connellsville coach Bill Swink. “We were right there. You replay many, many things.”
The Raiders’ Mac Church opened the match with a 6-5 decision at 132 pounds against Chad Ozias. The Falcons’ Lonzy Vielma tied the match with his 3-2 tiebreaker decision at 138 pounds against Colton Stoneking.
Waynesburg regained the lead at 145 pounds on Nate Jones’ 6-4 win against Chad Jesko, but the Falcons tied the match with Ethan Ansell’s 11-4 decision at 152 pounds over Daniel Huffman.
Connellsville pulled into the lead with Jared Keslar’s pin in 1:55 against Nate Kirby at 160 pounds.
The Raiders’ tied the match with Rocco Welsh receiving a forfeit at 172 pounds.
“Zach Bigam was a little banged in the match before,” said Swink, adding, “Hunter Claycomb is hurt.”
The Raiders went on a 12-point run with decisions from Brock Evans (189) and Eli Makel (215), and pin by Noah Tustin at 285 pounds.
Connellsville fought back to regain the lead on Trent Huffman’s win by fall at 106 pounds, Evan Petrovich’s 6-5 decision at 113 pounds, and Jacob Layton’s 14-0 major decision at 120 pounds, setting up the deciding bout at 138 pounds.
The Falcons defeated Abington Heights in the third-round consolation match, 50-17.
Ruggieri (126), Ansell (152), Keslar (160), George Shultz (189), Dennis Nichelson (215), Tyler Gallis (285), and Layton (120) all secured pins. Ozias won by technical fall at 132 pounds, and Vielma secured a decision at 138 pounds.
Connellsville opened play in the consolation round Friday with a 37-21 win over Quakertown.
Ruggieri won a major decision at 126 pounds. Ansell took a 15-0 technical fall at 152 pounds and Bigam did the same with a 22-7 victory at 160. Shultz also won by technical fall, a 16-1 decision at 189 pounds.
Keslar won a 12-6 decision at 172 pounds. Nichelson (215) and Petrovich (113) won by fall.
Swink’s was pleased with his squad’s performance in the PIAA tournament.
“It was a great experience. The kids competed very well,” praised Swink. “We were very proud of the way the kids competed.
“Our two losses were to the first-place team (Bethlehem Catholic) and third-place team (Waynesburg).
Connellsville returns to the mats Tuesday in a non-section match at North Allegheny in preparation for the individual tournament hosted by Hempfield.
“North Allegheny was the No. 5 seed in the WPIAL tournament,” added Swink.
