Connellsville has long been one of the WPIAL’s finest wrestling programs, and the Falcons cemented that legacy Saturday by winning the 800th match in program history.
The host squad opened their duals tournament with a 49-16 victory over Erie Cathedral Prep.
The second round of action produced the 800th victory after the Falcons down James Madison (Va.), 60-12.
Canon-McMillan defeated Connellsville in the third round of dual meets, 40-31. The Falcons rebounded with a 47-24 victory against Frazier, and closed the afternoon with a 58-3 loss to Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio).
Brecksville-Broadview Heights went undefeated with a 5-0 mark. Brecksville-Broadview Heights freshman EJ German was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Canon-McMillan was second with 4-1 record. Connellsville (3-2), Erie Cathedral Prep (2-3), Frazier (1-4), and James Madison (0-5) rounded out the team standings.
Evan Petrovich was the lone Connellsville wrestler to win four bouts. Gabriel Ruggieri, Nicholas Rohal, Christopher Cook, Tyler Gallis and Landon Lynn all won three times. Lonzy Vielma and Chad Jesko had two victories.
Gabriel Ruggieri (133), Julian Ruggieri (139), Gallis (285), Evan Petrovich (127), and Moore (114) all won by fall in the Frazier match.
Lynn (107) won by technical fall, and Rohal (172) and Cook (215) received forfeits.
Frazier’s Jackson Angelo (160), Rune Lawrence (189), and Lincoln Dye (121) had pins. Jonah Erdely (145) and Ryan Celaschi (152) won decisions.
Frazier’s lone win was against James Madison, 40-36.
Burgettstown Invitational — The host Blue Devils powered to the team title with 283 points.
Bentworth placed fifth with 118½ points. Ringgold was seventh with 111½ points and West Greene placed nine with 91. Jefferson-Morgan was 13th in the team standings with 85 points and Southmoreland was 15th with 74. Elizabeth Forward was 26th with 43 points.
Bentworth’s Chris Vargo won the 127-pound title by a 3-1 decision. Owen Ivcic finished fourth at 139 pounds. Alex Rusilko placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Ringgold’s Jake Conroy finished first at 189 pounds with a fall in 1:11.
The Rockets’ Chase Frameli fell in the third-place bout at 160 pounds. Ronin Kramer won a 9-1 major decision against teammate Connor Pinchok for fifth place.
Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaels finished third 139 pounds at with a 5-2 decision.The Warriors’ Emanuel Gardner finished sixth at 127 pounds.
The Rams’ Jack Duncan lost a 6-4 sudden victory at 139 pounds.
West Greene’s Colin Whyte placed third at 215 pounds. Seth Burns won a 2-0 sudden-victory decision against Bentworth’s Max Ivcic for third place at 121 pounds. The Pioneers’ Parker Smith ceded an injury default for sixth place at 145 pounds.
The Scotties’ Landon was fourth at 145 pounds. Shawn Hollis finished sixth at 152 pounds.
Winner’s Choice Tournament — Waynesburg Central placed fourth with 173 points in the tournament hosted by Fairmont (W.Va.) High School.
Spring Mills (W.Va.) won the team title with 238 points.
Roan Tustin won the 174-pound title with an 11-4 decision over Colten Caron, of Independence, W.Va. Eli Makel pinned Clay County’s Noah Casto in 3:23 to finish first at 215 pounds.
Ky Szewcyzk placed third by a 6-0 decision at 113 pounds. Daniel Huffman finished third at 144 pounds.
Floyd Huff (106), Joseph Simon (132), and Nate Jones (150) all finished sixth.
Albert Medlen won his seventh-place 120-pound bout with a 9-8 decision.
