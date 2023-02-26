Connellsville qualified 12 of 13 wrestlers out of the Eastern Sectional Saturday into the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship.
Waynesburg Central had nine of their 10 wrestlers earn a berth into the district final from the Southern Sectional.
The top six finishers in the three regional sectionals advance to the WPIAL Championship at Canon-McMillan on March 3-4.
Jacob Layton was the lone Falcon to win a sectional title with his 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker decision at 121 pounds over Latrobe's Leo Joseph.
Chad Jesko (145) and Lonzy Vielma (139) both lost close decisions in their title bouts, while Evan Petrovich was pinned in the 127-pound final.
The Falcons' Landon Lynn (107), Gabriel Ruggieri (133), Ethan Ansell (152), Hunter Petrovich (189), and Tyler Gallis all finished third. Zachary Franks (114), Nicholas Rohal (172), and Christopher Cook (215) placed fourth.
Ringgold's Jake Conroy won the 189-pound title by a 7-4 decision. The Rams' Danny Versharen (107) and Jack Duncan (139) finished fourth.
Braydon Campbell (127), Brayden Wilcher (215), and Jay Holmes (285) all finished sixth for Ringgold.
The Raiders' Mac Church (145), Rocco Welsh (172), and Eli Makel (215) all won titles in the Southern Sectional. Ky Szewczyk (114), Nate Jones (152), and Brody Evans (189) lost in the finals.
Floyd Huff (107) and Jake Stephenson (160) both won their third-place consolation bouts. Daniel Huffman finished sixth at 139 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.