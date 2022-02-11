Connellsville rolled into the PIAA Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals with a 67-6 victory Thursday night over La Salle College.
The Falcons advance to play Bethlehem Catholic Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.
Connellsville opened an early 12-0 lead with pins from Dennis Nichelson (215) and Tyler Gallis (285).
La Salle's Eddie Donovan won his 106-pound bout with a pin against Trent Huffman.
The Falcons closed out by winning the remaining bouts.
Evan Petrovich (113), Gabe Ruggieri (126), Chad Ozias (132), Lonzy Vielma (138), Zach Bigam (160), Jared Keslar (172), and George Shultz (189) all won by fall.
Jacob Layton (120) and Ethan Ansell (152) won by technical fall. Chad Jesko (145) won by decision.
