CONNELLSVILLE — Zach Bigam had a chance to close out his career on his home course, and the Connellsville senior didn’t disappoint by winning his first FCCA Cross Country Championship title.
And, did so in record-breaking style.
Bigam pulled away from the field in the final mile to break the course record when he crossed the finish line in 16:48.
“I made a move right before the two-mile mark. Coach (Pat Mullaney) and I talked about it all week. That was the plan, and I stuck to it,” explained Bigam. “I was just waiting to make a move.”
Bigam dealt with an injury last year and was not 100 percent when he placed third. That disappointment fueled his workouts into the season.
“I just worked all summer. It kept me motivated to run when I didn’t want to run,” said Bigam.
Bigam was pleased with his performance, but added he wants to accomplish more with the WPIAL meet in two weeks.
“It feels good, but I have more work to do,” said Bigam.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger pulled away from a couple runners to finish second with a time of 17:14.
“My original plan was to stick with Zach on the hill and pass him, but Zach was pretty strong,” said Schwertfeger. “I changed to stay with the Belle Vernon kid (Luke Henderson).
“It was a good time. Anything in the low 17s (minutes) would be real good. But, I’ll take it and learn from it.”
Henderson took to the early lead through the first half of the race, but slipped back into third place in a time of 17:25.
“I should’ve run a little bit better. I tried to stay with Zach,” said Henderson.
Henderson also went out hard at the start in last year’s race at Connellsville. He finished fourth last year as a freshman.
“I was trying to fix that and pace slower at the start,” said Henderson. “(Zach) ran a smart race.”
Uniontown took six of the next seven places to win the team title with 32 points.
Mason Stewart led the Red Raider surge by placing fourth in 17:35, one second ahead of teammate Leyton Maust. James Stanton was sixth with a time of 17:58.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro broke the Uniontown string, earning All-County honors by placing seventh in 17:59.
Uniontown’s Brandon Hebda (8, 18:02), Grant Barcheck (9, 18:04), and Tanner Uphold (10, 18:11) rounded out the top-10 finishes.
John Gustosky was the top finisher for Calvary Chapel Christian School in 14th place with a time of 19:45.
Brownsville’s Bryce Harabik placed 16th in 20:03, and Albert Gallatin’s Kaleb Clark was 18th with a time of 20:11.
