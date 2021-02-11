Connellsville and Beth-Center both advanced to the WPIAL team wrestling semifinals Wednesday night, and both the Falcons and Bulldogs fell one match shy of the title match.
The Falcons lost to host Seneca Valley in the Class AAA semifinals, 42-24, while the Bulldogs were defeated by host Burgettstown in the Class AA semis, 48-11.
Both teams had solid performances in the quarterfinals with Connellsville beating Penn-Trafford, 46-18, and Beth-Center downing Montour, 45-28.
Seneca Valley, the No. 2 seed, steamrolled out to a 36-0 lead after Manuel Santos turned the 160-pound bout around and pinned the Falcons' George Shultz for the first points of the match.
"We didn't win the toss. The changed our whole lineup," explained Connellsville coach Mike Yancosky.
The Raiders followed with pins at 189 and 215 pounds, and the Falcons forfeited the 285-pound bout. Seneca Valley won by decision at 106 pounds, had a forfeit at 113, and carried a close decision at 120 pounds.
Connellsville finally put some points on the board after Mason Prinkey was in total control of the 126-pound bout to secure a 17-1 technical fall over Jake Eubanks.
The Falcons' Zach Bigam won by fall at 138 pounds, Hunter Claycomb won by decision at 145, and Jared Keslar secured a quick pin at 152 pounds.
Connellsville's Ethan Ansell closed out the match with a major decision at 160 pounds.
Yancosky decided to adjust the lineup to give his wrestlers the opportunity to face quality opponents with the section tournament next week.
"We wanted to get our guys, our best wrestlers, at the weights (for the top competition). We shuffled our lineup around," said Yancosky, adding, "We desperately needed them (to wrestle well). I'm not pleased with how some of the guys wrestled."
The Falcons were solid throughout the lineup in the win over the Warriors, allowing just two forfeits and two decisions.
Ansell opened the match at 160 pounds and tied the bout against Wesley Stull with 30 seconds left, but Stull secured a reversal in the waning moments for a 5-3 win.
Shultz cruised to an 11-3 major decision at 172 pounds. Dennis Nichelson won by fall at 1:53 at 189 pounds.
The Falcons' Michael Lancaster wriggled out of a near pin and reversed the tide to win by fall in 3:39 at 215 pounds.
Connellsville forfeited 285 pounds, but Jacob Layton followed with a pin at 106 pounds. The Falcons forfeited 113 pounds.
Chad Ozias won a decision at 120 pounds, as did Gabe Ruggieri at 138. Mason Prinkey (126), Jace Ross (132), and Jared Keslar (152) all won by fall.
The Falcons wrestled only one section match this year because of a myriad of issues, many coronavirus related, so Yancosky was pleased just to be in the tournament. Connellsville ran its team tournament streak to 43 straight seasons and is the only team to qualify in every year the tournament has been held since its inception in 1979.
"We were super excited. We really only have one section match. I'm grateful and appreciative we were voted in," said Yancosky, whose Falcons are 7-4. "We needed these matches desperately. I'm grateful we had the chance."
The semifinal match will likely be the last one before the individual tournament next week.
"We couldn't schedule any matches because we didn't know who far we'd go," said Yancosky. "No one will look back how the (regular season) matches you wrestled went. The individual tournament is what they'll look at."
Mount Pleasant didn't advance to the finals, but gave a solid effort in a 36-32 loss to Quaker Valley. Quaker Valley lost to Burrell in the semifinals, 41-27.
The Quakers pulled away with consecutive pins at 152, 160, 172 and 189 pounds, to build a 36-23 advantage.
The Vikings started to comeback after Quaker Valley winning the first two bouts by fall with Greg Shaulis winning by forfeit at 120 pounds.
Brody Poole won a 7-6 decision at 126 pounds, and Jamison Poklembo followed with a 15-1 technical fall. Lucas Shaulis continued the run with a 5-1 decision at 138 pounds, and Conor Johnson gave the Vikings a 23-12 lead.
"We dropped a couple matches in a row and gave up bonus points, and they evened it up," said Mount Pleasant coach Zack Snyder.
Snyder was disappointed with the loss, but is pleased with the progress his young team made to get to the playoffs. And, hopes the improvement jumps into next week's individual tournament.
"I'm just grateful we wrestled without any issues. Each kid has 30 matches this year and we're back to where we should be," said Snyder, who only graduates heavyweight Ian Fasano. "Now, we go right into next week. We wrestle Greensburg Salem Thursday and that will wrap up duals.
"They changed the way they're doing the sectional tournament. We wrestle the subsection Tuesday at Southmoreland. It's round robin, so everyone wrestles everyone. Then, the top two advance to the section tournament.
