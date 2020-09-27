Gavin Miller threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns as West Allegheny pulled away from visiting Connellsville for a 63-24 win in non-conference football action Saturday night.
The Indians' Jashaun Spencer was Miller's favorite target with nine receptions for 212 yards. Miller completed 22 of 30 passes.
Ky'ron Craggette led the Falcons (1-2) with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also had one reception for nine yards. Gage Gillott connected on 7 of 19 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and kicked a 40-yard field goal and three extra points.
Connellsville struck first just over one minute into the game with Gillott completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jason McBride. The Indians answered with two TD passes by Miller, who hit Devan Zirwas from 16 yards out and then Brayen Horton from 22 yards away.
The Falcons pulled even when Craggette busted free for a 74-yard touchdown run to make it 14-14 at the end of one quarter.
Gillott's field goal put Connellsville ahead, 17-14, early in the second quarter but Nordin Tracy exploded for touchdown runs of 6, 3 and 1 yard before halftime to give the Indians a 35-17 edge at intermission.
McBride's 43-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter got the Falcons within 35-24 but they would get no closer.
West Allegheny rang up the final four touchdowns on Tommy St. Claire's 1-yard and 20-yard pass by Miller to Tracy in the third quarter, followed by fourth-quarter TD runs of 2 yards by 16 yards by Mason Marchinsky.
Breana Gerst was 7 for 7 on extra-point kicks for WA. Tracy had seven catches for 105 yards and ran eight times for 54 yards. St. Claire added 110 rushing yards on 21 carries.
McBride had four receptions for 51 yards and six rushes for 69 yards for Connellsville. Joshua Marietta snagged two of Gillott's passes for 30 yards and Zekary David had one catch for 41 yards.
Non-conference
Connellsville 14-3-7-0 — 24
West Allegheny 14-21-14-14 — 63
First Quarter
C: Jason McBride 37 pass from Gage Gillott (Gage Gillott kick)
WA: Devan Zirwas 16 pass from Gavin Miller (Breana Gerst kick)
WA: Brayden Horton 22 pass from Gavin Miller (Breana Gerst kick)
C: Ky’ron Craggette 74 run (Gage Gillott kick)
Second Quarter
C: Gage Gillott 40 field goal
WA: Nodin Tracy 6 run (Breana Gerst kick)
WA: Nodin Tracy 3 run (Breana Gerst kick)
WA: Nodin Tracy 1 run (Breana Gerst kick)
Third Quarter
C: Jason McBride 43 run (Gage Gillott kick)
WA: Tommy St. Claire 1 run (Breana Gerst kick)
WA: Nodin Tracy 20 pass from Miller (Breana Gerst kick)
Fourth Quarter
WA: Tommy St. Claire 2 run (Breana Gerst kick)
WA: Mason Marchinsky 16 run (Breana Gerst kick)
Records: Connellsville (0-3), West Allegheny (2-1).
