Connellsville rallied late for a 35-29 road victory in the Section 3-AAA (2A) finale Wednesday night at Thomas Jefferson.
The Falcons clinched first place in the subsection with a 5-0 record and improved to 9-2 overall.
Jared Keslar's victory by technical fall at 145 pounds tied the match at 29 and George Shultz clinched the victory with a pin at 152 pounds.
The Jaguars (4-1, 7-3) built a 22-0 lead before visiting Connellsville started to climb back into the match.
Connellsville's comeback started with back-to-back pins from Chad Ozias (106) and Mason Prinkey (113). The momentum continued when Jace Ross received a forfeit at 120 pounds.
Hunter Claycomb (126) and Zach Bigam (132) closed the gap with back-to-back decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.