Connellsville closed the PIHL Class B South Division regular season Monday night with a 6-3 victory over visiting Morgantown at The Ice Mine.
The Falcons secured third place in the South Division and a berth into next week’s playoffs with the victory. Connellsville (9-5-0-3) finishes with 21 points.
Morgantown slips to 5-6-0-0 and sits in fifth place with 10 points.
The top four teams in each division advance to the playoffs, based on point percentage. Morgantown currently has the edge over Elizabeth Forward, despite the loss, with a point percentage of 45.5 to the Warriors’ 44.4.
Morgantown has one game remaining against Bishop Canevin (9-4-0-2). A Morgantown win (50.0) or tie (45.8) secures a playoff berth. Should the Mohigans lose, then Elizabeth Forward is the fourth team from the South Division.
The Falcons scored first on Lukas Joseph’s power play goal at 5:10. Morgantown’s Daniel Arthurs tied the game at 8:31 on a power play goal.
Connellsville regained the lead quickly on Ian Zerecheck’s goal 25 seconds later. Max Sokol increased the lead to 3-1 at 10:31.
The teams exchanged quick goals in the first minute of the second period. Morgantown’s Matthew Derk scored 41 seconds into the period and Max Sokol responded seven seconds later.
Connellsville’s Jesse Hodge and Morgantown’s Adonte Shepard also scored with Connellsville ending the period with the lead, 5-3.
The Falcons’ Zak Koslosky closed the scoring with just 20 seconds remaining in the game.
Connellsville’s Alex Mitchell made 30 saves in the win. Morgantown’s Blake Phillips turned aside 35 shots.
Wilmington 10, Elizabeth Forward 4 — The Greyhounds pulled away with four goals in the second period for a PIHL Class B Division victory over the visiting Warriors.
The loss jeopardizes the Warriors’ playoff chances. Elizabeth Forward (8-10-0-0) finishes the season with 16 points in fourth place, but, with the playoff formula this season because of coronavirus, a tie or win by Morgantown in its final game secures the berth for the Mohigans.
Zach Motil tied the game for the Warriors at 8:26 of the first period.
Elizabeth Forward’s Raiden Medved tied the game at 2-2 about five minutes into the second period. Wilmington responded with four unanswered goals in the final 9½ minutes of the period.
Tayte Donovan and Sean Weber scored in the third period for the Warriors.
Elizabeth Forward’s Gabe Myers made 25 saves. The Greyhounds’ Dom Serafino made 22 saves in the win.
