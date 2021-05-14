The Connellsville baseball team secured second place in Section 4-AAAAA with a 13-1 win in five innings Thursday at Thomas Jefferson.
The Falcons finish with a 7-3 section record and improve to 9-7 overall. Thomas Jefferson finishes at 4-6 in the section and 5-9 overall.
Gage Gillott was a tough out for the Jaguars with two doubles, a single and five RBI. Logan Kemp went 4-for-4, drove in two runs and scored three. James Domer finished with a double, single and two RBI.
Kole Koontz went the distance for the win, allowing one earned on six hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 6 -- The Leopards scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Golden Lions.
Belle Vernon (6-6, 6-8) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the third inning.
Greensburg Salem (4-8, 4-11) tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Colton Lee earned the win. Andrew Sokol doubled for the Leopards.
Uniontown 8, Ringgold 1 -- The Red Raiders belted out 12 hits to close out Section 3-AAAA play with a road win over the Rams.
Andrew Maher, Tate Musko and Wyatt Nehls all doubled for Uniontown (3-9, 4-12). Musko drove in three runs and Mason Kuhn had two RBI. Winning pitcher Christian Thomas finished with three singles.
Joey Shumaker had two singles and drove in the only run for Ringgold (4-8, 8-10).
Albert Gallatin 6, Laurel Highlands 4 -- The Colonials gained the lead in the bottom of the second inning and the home team made the advantage stand for a non-section win over the visiting Mustangs.
Albert Gallatin is 4-9 overall, while the Mustangs enter the playoffs with a 12-5 record.
Laurel Highlands scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Albert Gallatin countered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and three more in the fourth inning.
The Mustangs cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Albert Gallatin scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and the visitors came back with a run in their last at-bat.
Dylan Shea belted a home run in the win. Caleb Matzus doubled for the Colonials. Albert Gallatin finished with just five hits.
Troy Coville was the winning pitcher.
Kadin Early doubled for Laurel Highlands, who finished with 11 hits.
Mount Pleasant 4, Ligonier Valley 3 -- The Vikings scored all four runs in the bottom of the third inning after trailing 2-0 heading into the at-bat for a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Rams.
Mount Pleasant finishes with a 3-7 section record and 6-7 overall. Ligonier Valley closes at 4-6 in the section and 7-10 overall.
Aaron Alakson had a two-run double for the Vikings. Jonas King was the winning pitcher.
Softball
West Greene 9, Bentworth 1 -- The Lady Pioneers, the top seed heading into the WPIAL Class A playoffs, finished the regular season with a non-section win at Bentworth.
West Greene improves to 15-2 overall. The Lady Bearcats, who play California in a Class AA preliminary round game, go to 5-11 overall.
Kiley Meek allowed three hits, two to Paytyn Blackburn, walked two and struck out 11 for her fifth victory of the week. She also went 3-for-4, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs.
London Whipkey and Anna Durbin both had two hits for West Greene. Whipkey drove in two runs, and Katie Lampe and Durbin both had an RBI.
Jaclyn Tatar took the loss, allowing 10 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
