Brownsville scored just 16 seconds into the Section 3-AA match Tuesday night and didn't look back for a 16-0 victory over visiting Southmoreland.
Dustin Lindeman converted Derrick Tarpley's pass into a 1-0 lead at 39:46 of the first half.
Owen Haluska had two goals in the first half for the Falcons (4-3, 6-5). Tarpley, Harrison, Cameron Eperjesi and Jacob Davis scored one goal each in the first 40 minutes. Lindeman assisted on three goals in the first half, while Thomas Ruffcorn and Eperjesi had one each.
Ruffcorn scored a hat trick and assisted on one goal in the second half. Camden Wellington scored two goals and assisted on another. Davey Timko left his duties as goaltender to score the final two goals of the half.
Luke clister also scored. Michael Stetson and Corey Issac both had two assists. Tyler Lindeman assisted on Timko's first goal.
Timko made three saves and Davis didn't see any shots in relief. Southmoreland's Trent Nelson turned aside 24 shots.
Belle Vernon 2, McGuffey 1 -- The Leopards' two goals in the first half stood for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Dylan Rathway and Trevor Kovatch scored the goals, and the two assisted on the other's goal for Belle Vernon (6-1-0).
Bethel Park 4, Ringgold 1 -- Nick Evans scored on a rebound four minutes into the first half, but the Black Hawks rallied for three goals before halftime for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Laurel Highlands 1, Trinity 0 -- Cooper Hunt set up Thatcher Wilson at 9:12 in the first half for the Section 3-AAA match's only goal.
The Mustangs' Luke Simpson made four saves to preserve the road victory.
Girls volleyball
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Raiders swept passed visiting Belle Vernon for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Uniontown won by the scores, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22.
Lily Shahan and Lindsay Nagy both had 10 kills for the Lady Leopards (4-3). Gianna Anderson had a strong defensive effort with 33 digs. Sofia Francia added 15 digs.
Ringgold 3, Albert Gallatin 2 -- The Lady Colonials rallied to tie the match, but Ringgold secured the Section 3-AAA home win by taking the final set, 15-11.
Ringgold won the first two sets (25-23, 25-21) and Albert Gallatin tied the match with 25-15 and 25-23 victories.
Kennedy Felio (34 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace, 10 kills), Laney Wilson (23 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs), Mia Moser (8 digs), Courtlyn Turner (12 kills, 10 blocks, 5 digs), Kameron Miller (7 digs, 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block), Karee Jordan (6 digs, 2 kills), Jocelyn Ellsworth (7 digs), and Leah Myers (7 digs) were stats leaders for Albert Gallatin.
West Greene 3, California 1 -- The Lady Pioneers won the final two sets for a Section 2-A home victory.
West Greene won the first set, 25-16, and California rallied to tie the match by taking the second set, 25-19. The Lady Pioneers secured the victory with 25-22 and 25-21 set wins.
West Greene's Sophia Plock had 20 kills and Kasie Meek finished with 19 kills. London Whipkey had 25 digs.
California stats leaders were Rakiyah Porter (6 kills, 7 digs), Raegan Gillen (6 kills, 8 digs), Azzy Colditz (13 assists, 9 digs, 5 aces), Nina Conte (3 kills, 5 digs), Brook Bella (4 kills, 2 blocks), Mady Morton (3 blocks), and Ava Bojtos (6 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.