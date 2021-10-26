Max Sokol and Jesse Hodge both scored hat tricks Monday night to lead Connellsville to its first PIHL D2 win of the season with an 11-3 victory over Trinity.
Connellsville (1-2-0-0) led 3-0 after the first period on goals from Dylan Brooks, Hodge and Ian Zerecheck.
Sokol's first goal of the game just one minute into the second period gave the Falcons a 4-0 lead, but the Hillers rallied with two goals.
Hodge and Sokol scored in the final three minutes of the period to give Connellsville a 6-2 lead after two periods.
The Falcons put their first win away with goals from Zerecheck, Hodge, Sokol, Evan Bower and Isaiah Porter.
Connellsville pelted Trinity goalie Kirsten Lallone with 40 shots. The Falcons' Max Sperry made 24 saves.
Wilmington 4, Elizabeth Forward 2 -- Wilmington scored four unanswered goals in the final two periods to rally for a PIHL D2 victory over the visiting Warriors.
The four goals for Wilmington (1-3-0-0) were all scored on the power play.
Gabe Myers made 13 saves for Elizabeth Forward (1-2-0-0). Bo Leslie stopped 19 shots for Wilmington.
Girls volleyball
Hopewell 3, Uniontown 1 — The Lady Vikings won their Class AAA preliminary match in straight sets against the Lady Raiders.
Hopewell won by the scores, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16. The Lady Vikings advance to play top-seeded Freeport in the first round.
West Allegheny 3, Laurel Highlands 0 (forfeit) — West Allegheny advanced to the Class AAA first round with a forfeit over Laurel Highlands.
Ellwood City 3, Southmoreland 0 — Ellwood City downed the Lady Scots in three sets in a Class AA preliminary round match.
Ellwood City won by the scores, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23, and will play second-seeded Avonworth in the first round.
Girls soccer
Plum 7, Laurel Highlands 1 — Camryn Rogers scored a hat trick to lead second-seeded Plum to a Class AAA first-round victory over Laurel Highlands.
Ava Weleski, Kaitlyn Killinger, Marissa Liberto and Cameron Collins also scored for Plum (17-1-1). Laurel Highlands finishes with an overall record of 9-7-0.
Oakland Catholic 5, Belle Vernon 1 -- Emily Cooper's quick goal-scoring flurry led the Lady Eagles to a victory in the first-round of the Class AAA playoffs over the Lady Leopards.
Cooper netted two goals in 27 seconds for Oakland Catholic (13-3-1). Mia Lowry, Clair Coldren and Reese Gambill also scored.
Morgan Einodshofer scored the lone goal for Belle Vernon (15-4-0).
Boys soccer
South Park 5, Yough 0 — The top-seeded Eagles remained undefeated with a Class AA first-round victory over the Cougars.
South Park improves to 19-0-0. Yough finishes the season 7-11-0.
