Connellsville won its fourth game in a row Friday night as the Falcons defeated visiting Norwin, 75-60, in Section 3-AAAAAA play.
The Falcons improve to 1-1 in the section and 5-4 overall. The Knights go to 0-2 in the section and 8-2 overall.
Connellsville pulled away in the second quarter, extending a one-point lead to eight at halftime, 35-27. The Falcons outscored the visitors in the second half, 40-33.
The Falcons' Ahmad Hooper scored a game-high 25 points. Kade Musgrove finished with 19, and Josh Maher and Kolby Keedy both had 11.
Tyler Bilinsky led the Knights with 18 points. Conor McCutcheon scored 14 and Nick Fleming added 11.
Section 3-AAAAAA
Norwin 11-16-14-19 -- 60
Connellsville 12-23-19-21 -- 75
Norwin: Tyler Bilinsky 18, Conor McCutcheon 14, Nick Fleming 11. Connellsville: Ahmad Hooper 25, Kade Musgrove 19, Kolby Keedy 11, Josh Maher 11. Records: Norwin (0-2, 8-2), Connellsville (1-1, 5-4). JV score: Norwin 50 (Justin Weaver 14), Connellsville 40 (Brayden Stillwagon 14).
