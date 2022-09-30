The Brownsville boys soccer team held off a late Mount Pleasant rally Thursday night for a key 4-3 home victory in Section 3-AA action.
The Falcons improve to 7-3-0 in the section and 8-5-0 overall. The Vikings go to 6-2-2 in the section and 6-3-2 overall.
Brownsville's Corey Issac opened the scoring in the first half with an unassisted goal at 17:33. Luke Domasky tied the match seven minutes later.
Thomas Ruffcorn's penalty kick gave Brownsville a 2-1 halftime lead.
The home team's lead grew to 4-1 with just under 26 minutes on goals from Mike Stetson and Camden Wellington.
Mount Pleasant made a late rally with two goals in the final 7½ minutes of the second half.
Mount Pleasant's Derek Donitzen had 12 saves. The Falcons' Davey Timko turned aside 10 shots.
Belle Vernon 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Leopards remained atop the Section 3-AA standings with a victory over the visiting Raiders.
Belle Vernon (9-1-0, 10-2-0) led 2-0 at halftime. Nathaniel Kikel scored at 32:56 and Trevor Kovatch converted a penalty kick at 19:15.
Kikel, Brandon Yeschenko and Tim Reda scored in the second half. Yeschenko's goal was on a penalty kick.
Dalton Taylor made four saves for Waynesburg (1-7-2, 1-8-2).
Ringgold 10, Uniontown 1 -- The Rams rolled to a Section 3-AAA victory against the visiting Red Raiders.
Ringgold (6-4-0, 7-7-0) led 3-0 at halftime.
Nick Evans, Juraj Stasko and Zach Alvarez all scored hat tricks for the Rams. Eli Callaway netted one goal. Gavin Cora made two saves.
Uniontown slides to 0-9-0 in the section.
Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0 -- Arlo McIntyre scored three goals and Landon Barcus and Bryce Large netted two each in the Cougars' Section 2-A victory against the Bulldogs.
Dylan Klinger, Ty Patterson and Alex Marsich scored one goal each for Charleroi (6-1-0, 9-1-0).
Beth-Center slides to 0-7-0 in the section and 0-9-0 overall.
Girls volleyball
Laurel Highlands 3, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Laurel Highlands dropped the first set, but the Lady Colonials rallied to win the next three for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
The home team took the opening set, 25-19. Albert Gallatin responded with set wins of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-15.
Stat leaders for Albert Gallatin were Mia Moser (9 digs, 3 aces), Laney Wilson (3 digs, 3 aces, 17 kills, 6 blocks), Kennedy Felio (5 digs, 25 assists, 6 aces, 4 kills), Courtlyn Turner (11 digs, 8 kills, 3 blocks), Kameron Miller (3 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills), Jocelyn Ellsworth (3 digs, 8 assists), and Mia Myers (5 kills).
Morgan Wheeler (5 kills, 2 digs, 18 assists), Mia Pierce (16 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks), Jayna Fabery (19 digs), Mackenzie Nicklow (3 kills, 6 digs), Bella Scott (2 digs), Diondra Brown (4 blocks), Ally Mattey (3 digs), Sara Reed (6 digs), and Vita Sabatini (2 digs) all had solid performances for Laurel Highlands.
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- Ringgold dropped the first set, but rallied to win the next three for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Belle Vernon won the opening set, 25-14, and the Lady Rams responded with three straight wins (25-23, 25-13, 25-22).
Gianna Anderson had a strong defensive effort for Belle Vernon (3-6) with 69 digs. Sydney Skibo finished with 41 digs and Madison Hoffman had 35. Shyann Dongilli had 15 kills.
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Falcons remained undefeated in Section 3-AA play by sweeping past visiting McGuffey.
Brownsville (10-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16.
CC Williams (16 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks), Skye Durst (27 assists, 15 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces), Kami Franks (9 digs), Caylee Balabon (6 digs, 7 kills), Skyler Gates (7 digs, 10 kills, 2 aces), and Mackenzie Wade (11 digs, 4 kills) led the attack for Brownsville.
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Lady Scots swept to a Section 3-AA road victory.
Southmoreland won by the scores, 25-18, 25-17, 25-5.
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 0 -- The Lady Maples handed visiting Carmichaels a Section 2-A loss.
Mapletown (7-1, 8-1) won by the scores, 25-21, 25-14, 25-13.
Carmichaels (5-3) received solid performances from Kendall Ellsworth (18 assists, 7 digs, 11 service points), Chloe Mitchell (2 aces, 8 service points), Beth Cree (9 kills, 7 digs), Sophia Zalar (7 kills, 4 blocks), Carlee Roberts (21 digs), and Mary Schmelzlen (2 blocks).
Krista Wilson (23 kills, 14 digs) and Bailey Rafferty (34 assists, 16 digs) had double-doubles for the Lady Maples. Ella Menear had 10 kills, nine digs and two aces. Riley Pekar finished with 12 digs and two aces.
Frazier 3, West Greene 1 -- West Greene tied the Section 2-A match by winning the second set, 25-21, and Frazier rallied for the victory by set scores, 25-16, 25-20.
The Lady Commodores (8-0, 9-0) won the first set, 25-16.
Jensyn Hartman finished with 17 kills and 19 service points for Frazier. Grace Vaughn had 17 kills. Maddy Salisbury led with 37 assists. Molly Yauch finished with 28 digs. Maria Felsher had 17 digs and Madison Stefancik finished with 12 service points.
Men's golf
Karpeal leads Waynesburg -- Albert Gallatin graduate Matt Karpeal had a solid round of golf to finish tied for third at the Saint Vincent College Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
Karpeal finished with a 9-over 81. Waynesburg Central grad Hudson Pincavitch was 10th with an 86.
The Yellow Jackets finished third in the five-team field. The host Bearcats finished first with 323.
Waynesburg played in a triangular match Tuesday with Kent State Tuscarawas and host Bethany (W.Va.) on The Robert Trent Jones Speidel Course at Oglebay Golf Resort. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bison, 5-0, and Kent State Tuscarawas, 3-2.
Karpeal and Pincavitch both won their two matches. Karpeal won his match 4 and 3, and Pincavitch secured a 7 and 6 victory.
Freshman Alex Solomon had the key win with his 3 and 1 victory.
College volleyball
Washington & Jefferson 3, Waynesburg 0 -- The visiting Presidents swept to victory in a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Washington & Jefferson (8-4) won by the scores, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.
Mickayla Baniaga had a team-high nine kills and 15 digs for the Yellow Jackets (2-13). Paige Cousley finished with 19 digs and Trysten Smith had 10 assists.
