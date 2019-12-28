Connellsville picked up steam in the second half Saturday afternoon for a 61-42 victory over Mount Pleasant on the final day of the Greensburg Salem Holiday Tournament.
The Falcons improve to 4-4 overall with their third win in a row. The Vikings slip to 4-5.
Connellsville led 20-14 at halftime and extended its lead to 38-25 after three quarters. The Falcons closed out the game with a 23-17 fourth quarter.
Ahmad Hooper scored a game-high 16 points for the Falcons. Josh Maher finished with 14 and Kade Musgrove added 10.
Lucas Toohey led the Vikings with 12 points.
