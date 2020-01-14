Brownsville built a 13-point lead in the first quarter Monday night and cruised over the final 24 minutes for a 71-54 non-section win over visiting Bentworth.
Brownsville (5-7) led 23-10 after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 42-21 at halftime. The Falcons extended their lead to 61-33 after three quarters.
Nick Seto (15), Hunter Assad (13), and Ayden Teeter (12) led the way for the Falcons.
Landon Urcho and Jerzy Timlin shared game-scoring honors for the Bearcats (0-13) with 18 points apiece.
