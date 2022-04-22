Connellsville won all 27 points in the throwing events Thursday afternoon as the Falcons returned home from Laurel Highlands with a 94-56 victory in Section 2-AAA boys track & field action.
The Falcons improve to 4-1 in the section and keep hopes alive for a playoff berth.
Connellsville’s Nicholas Rohal won all three throwing events, taking first in the shot put (36-2), discus (124-2), and javelin (138-4).
The sophomore wasn’t necessarily shooting for first-place finishes. He just wanted to give his best effort.
“I was trying to do my best in my technique and form,” said Rohal. “I’m happy because I got the Golden Falcon for scoring 50 points in a season.”
Rohal was especially pleased with his effort in the javelin, his favorite of the three throwing events.
“My throw in the javelin was a PR by 10 feet,” said Rohal. “I like the javelin the most. I’m good at the discus, but I don’t prefer it.
“My goal is to hit 140 (feet) and go to the WPIALs in the javelin.”
He also has his eyes set on possibly winning the Field MVP in next week’s county meet.
The Falcons’ also received first-place finishes from the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, Drake Bryner (400, 56.04), Edward Stephenson (800, 2:22.47), Bryson Edwards (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.22), and Christian Firestone (pole vault, 8-2½).
The Mustangs’ Hunter Kooser totaled 20 individual points after winning the 110 high hurdles (16.62), high jump (6-0), long jump (20-5½), and triple juump (41-4½).
Teammate Matt Schwertfeger held off Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro to win the 1,600 (4:36.95) and 3,200 (9:54.53).
Molinaro made a move in the final 400 in the 1,600, but Schwertfeger was able to hold him off.
“The time in the 1,600 was the same as my PR,” said Schwertfeger. “He took the lead in the first lap. That pulled me through a little bit.
“I took the lead back in the back stretch on the second lap. I heard him coming (in the final 100 meters). I needed to hold him off.”
Schwertfeger had no such drama in the 3,200, taking control of the race early. He met his goal of running under 10 minutes.
“Today was supposed to be just for time. I wanted to take it easy in the 1,600, but he wouldn’t let me,” said Schwertfeger.
Jessiah Lewis (100, 12.0; 200, 24.57) and the 400 relay also had first-place finishes for the Mustangs.
