Beth-Center led by a point at halftime, but Brownsville regained the lead in the third quarter on its way to a 55-42 victory Tuesday night in Section 4-AAA action.
The Falcons (2-3, 6-7) trailed 22-21 at halftime, but rallied for a 40-32 lead after three quarters.
Nick Seton led Brownsville with 14 points. Ayden Teeter and Damarion Brown both scored 13 for the Falcons.
Andrew Bower led the Bulldogs (1-5, 5-7) with 13 points.
