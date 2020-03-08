HERSHEY — Connellsville’s Jared Keslar and Jace Ross didn’t reach their ultimate goals of winning a state championship, but the Falcon duo found a spot on the podium when action concluded on Saturday evening in the PIAA Class AAA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Keslar, a sophomore, went 1-2 in the state tournament last year, but wrestled his way into the semifinals before he was caught and pinned by Northampton’s Jagger Condomitti (38-4).
“Honestly, I don’t even really remember what happened in the match because it all happened so fast,” Keslar said. “I was really upset and came back here and cried a little bit, but then I just remembered that God makes everything for a reason, so I just go that through my head and kept on fighting back.”
Keslar (35-10) rebounded to down Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears, 5-1, in the consolation semifinals. He dropped a 5-3 decision to Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson (40-3) in the third-place bout at 145 pounds.
“I am proud of what I accomplished today, but I am not satisfied,” Keslar said. “The tournament went pretty good, in my eyes. I have had a hard time if I lost a match in a big tournament coming back, so it was nice to come back in this tournament after losing in the semifinals. I think winning in the preliminaries and first round on Thursday helped give me the confidence in knowing that I can do well at this tournament. The goal is to always win a state championship.”
Johnson escaped to break a scoreless tie with 1:30 left in the second period before he scored a takedown for a 3-0 lead with 21 seconds remaining in the frame. Keslar nearly had a reversal but settled for an escape and trailed by two entering the third.
Kelsar cut the deficit to 3-2 with another escape and was close to finishing on several shots, but Johnson increased his advantage to 5-2 with 20 seconds left. Keslar escaped with eight seconds remaining and attempted several last-second desperation shots, but Johnson was able to hang on.
Kelsar is a year-round wrestler and plans on getting back into the room soon and will work on freestyle and Greco-Roman in the offseason. He has not decided on a college yet, but he would like to compete at the next level.
“I probably need to work more on my attacks and getting in there closer to the legs and being able to finish better,” Keslar said. “There really isn’t anything special that I need to do. I just have to continue to work hard. I will work on my freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. I have my favorites of who I want to wrestle for in college, but that is all I want to say about that right now.”
Ross (25-13) came into the state tournament a little under the radar, but the freshman turned some heads in finishing in eighth place at 120.
“I feel good about how I did at this tournament,” Ross said. “I feel like I wrestled my heart out.”
Ross opened up the scoring on Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey (24-6) with a single-leg takedown with 28 seconds left in the first period, but Aikey escaped to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the second. Aikey escaped to tie the bout and scored what would ultimately be the match-winning takedown with 42 seconds remaining in the period for a 4-2 lead after two. Aikey scored another takedown and three near-fall points for a 9-2 decision.
“I need to tweak some things on my feet and stay low, but I didn’t think I wrestled that bad against him (Aikey),” Ross said. “I could have scrambled a little bit better, but all in all, I didn’t wrestle too bad.”
Ross also credits working in the practice room with Keslar, who has some size and experience on the ninth grader.
“I want to give thanks to my drilling partner,” said Ross in reference to Keslar. “He was pushing me a long through it. We were pushing each other and he is a tough kid.”
