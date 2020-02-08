Connellsville battled back to force overtime, but Peters Township earned a 64-59 victory in overtime on Saturday in non-section play at Connellsville Area High School.
The Indians (12-9) had an 11-6 edge in the overtime period. Peters Township had a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, and extended its advantage to 29-24 at halftime. The Falcons (7-14) had a 17-16 edge in the third, and outscored the visitors, 12-8, in the fourth.
Connellsville’s Kade Musgrove scored a game-high 32 points. Teammate Josh Maher added 10 points.
The Indians had four players in double figures, and were led by Colin Cote’s 22. Sam Petrarca added 20, and Connor Duane and Luke Fountaine put in 11 apiece.
Both teams are headed to the WPIAL Class AAAAAA playoffs.
