Connellsville dropped into the second round of consolations at the PIAA Class AAA Team Wrestling Championship Friday afternoon with a 50-8 loss to Bethlehem Catholic in the quarterfinals.
The Falcons were scheduled to wrestling Quakertown Friday night at 6 p.m. to remain alive in the consolation round.
The match opened at 120 pounds and Bethlehem Catholic wasted no time, running out to a 28-0 lead.
Connellsville’s Jared Keslar stopped the run with an 18-5 major decision at 160 pounds.
Dennis Nichelson picked up the remainder of Connellsville’s points with an 8-0 major decision at 215 pounds.
Connellsville rolled into the quarterfinals with a 67-6 victory in the opening round Thursday night over La Salle College.
Connellsville opened an early 12-0 lead with pins from Nichelson (215) and Tyler Gallis (285).
La Salle’s Eddie Donovan won his 106-pound bout with a pin against Trent Huffman.
The Falcons closed out by winning the remaining bouts.
Evan Petrovich (113), Gabe Ruggieri (126), Chad Ozias (132), Lonzy Vielma (138), Zach Bigam (160), Keslar (172), and George Shultz (189) all won by fall.
Jacob Layton (120) and Ethan Ansell (152) won by technical fall. Chad Jesko (145) won by decision.
