LEISENRING -- Carrick broke the PIHL season opener wide open with four goals in the third period Tuesday for a 6-2 Class B Division League road victory over Connellsville at The Ice Mine.
Ian Norkevicus' third goal of the game, off a Casey Brennan pass, 2½ minutes into the final period extended Carrick's lead to 3-1. Tanner Heidkamp pushed the lead to 4-1 two minutes later.
"That's not how we wanted to start that third period," said Connellsville coach Ray Brown. "We didn't have our legs. We didn't have the jump.
"They outplayed us, to be honest. They seemed to be a little more conditioned than us. We had a late start. We didn't start until the second week of October. We anticipated the start in January."
Max Sokol netted his second goal of the game to cut Connellsville's deficit to 4-2.
Tyson Feldman pushed the Raiders' lead back to three goals when he converted a pass from Jacob Fetzer into a power play goal and a 5-2 lead. Fetzer's hard shot from the blue line bounced off the backboards the the left of Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell and the puck eventually found a way past Mitchell at 11:17.
Feldman closed the scoring with a goal at 15:07.
The Falcons sped out of the gate when Max Sokol gathered the opening faceoff and sped down the left wing. Sokol chipped a shot over the glove hand of goalie Anthony Perry for a goal only 39 seconds into the game.
Norkevicus scored the first of his three goals on a power play goal 6:47 into the opening period to tie the game at 1-1. Connellsville was initially on a power play with Mason Hagan in the box for a checking from behind penalty, but Sokol was called for an interference penalty one minute later to kill the power play. Milan Deffibaugh was sent off the ice just 10 seconds later to give Carrick a 5-3 advantage.
Norkevicus scored the only goal of the second period.
Mitchell turned aside 43 shots for the Falcons. Anthony Perry saw only 14 shots, making 12 saves.
Carrick advanced to the finals last season and was set to play defending champion Ringgold, but the playoffs were postponed, and eventually cancelled, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"They have a lot of returners. Their top two lines were here," said Brown.
The Falcons return to the ice Thursday night when the host Bishop Canevin at The Ice Mine.
"We need to work on our offensive game. It really starts at the other end (defensive end). The first pass (out of the zone) is crucial," said Brown.
