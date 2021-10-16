First-place Penn-Trafford scored 28 points in the first quarter Friday night to roll to a 45-6 victory at Connellsville in Big East Conference action.
The Warriors remain atop the conference with a 3-0 record, improving to 6-2 overall. The Falcons slide to 0-3 in the section and 0-8 overall.
Carter Green had touchdown passes of 41, 10 and 59 yards in the first quarter. Cade Yacamelli had a 35-yard touchdown run.
Yacamelli scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter. Garrett Mattes powered into the end zone from two yards, and Nathan Schlessinger closed the scoring in the first half with a 48-yard field goal.
The Falcons avoided the shutout on Xavier Malone's touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Big East Conference
Penn-Trafford 28-17-0-0 -- 45
Connellsville 0-0-0-6 -- 6
First Quarter
PT: Cade Yacamelli 35 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Tom Kalkstein 41 pass from Carter Green (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Jacob Haynes 10 pass from Carter Green (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Jacob Otto 59 pass from Conlan Greene (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
Second Quarter
PT: Cade Yacamelli 8 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Garrett Mattes 2 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
PT: Nathan Schlessinger 48 FG
Fourth Quarter
Con: Xavier Malone 3 run (kick failed)
Records: Penn-Trafford (3-0, 6-2), Connellsville (0-3, 0-8).
