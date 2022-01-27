Connellsville fell behind host Latrobe early in the Section 2-AAA championship Wednesday night, and the Falcons were unable to recover for a 38-19 defeat in the title match.
Latrobe raced out to a 18-0 lead with two pins and a forfeit before the Falcons' Gabe Ruggieri posted a 9-6 decision at 126 pounds.
Chad Ozias followed with a 21-6 technical fall, but the Wildcats responded with two decisions and a major decision.
Connellsville came back with a technical fall by Jared Keslar (160) and decisions by Hunter Claycomb (172) and George Shultz (189).
However, Latrobe stemmed any hopes of a comeback by taking the final two bouts.
Connellsville (15-1) defeated Norwin in the semifinals, 43-19.
Waynesburg Central 37, Canon-McMillan 24 – Rocco Welsh, Brody Evans and Eli Makel turned the Section 4-AAA championship bout around with their point-run giving the Raiders a 32-12 advantage.
Welsh recorded a technical fall, Evans won by decision and Makel won by fall for a 14-0 run.
Mac Church won by fall at 132 pounds for the Raiders (14-0). Colton Stoneking scored a technical fall at 138 pounds, and Zander Phaturos (126) and Nate Jones (145) won decisions.
Waynesburg defeated Bethel park in the semifinals, 62-12.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37 -- Mike Stewart, Drake Long and Chris Barrish combined for 51 points to lead the Mikes to a non-section win over the visiting Commodores.
Stewart scored a game-high 19 points. Long finished with 18 points and Barrish added 14.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-15) with 12 points.
Charleroi 73, Mount Pleasant 48 -- Will Wagner poured in a game-high 39 points to lead the visiting Cougars to a non-section win at Mount Pleasant.
The Cougars (11-4) led 32-23 at halftime and 48-34 after three quarters.
Aden Wisnewski scored 16 points for the Vikings (3-13). Dante Giallonardo added 14.
Yough 62, Connellsville 25 -- The Cougars led 39-14 at halftime on their way to a non-section win over the visiting Falcons.
Christian Park paced Yough (8-8) with a game-high 20 points. Terek Crosby finished with 15 points and Austin Matthews added 12.
Dante Riccelli led Connellsville (3-14) with 11 points.
McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35 -- The visiting Highlanders rallied in the second quarter for a non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Rockets (7-5) led 14-9 after the first quarter, but McGuffey rallied for an 18-16 halftime lead.
McGuffey (5-9) led 29-25 after three quarters. Jefferson-Morgan carried the fourth quarter, 10-9.
The Rockets' Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 14 points.
Maddix Ganster and Jantzen Durbin both scored nine points for McGuffey.
Bentworth 48, Mapletown 30 -- The Bearcats outscored the visiting Maples in the second quarter, 19-3, on their way to a non-section lead.
Bentworth led 23-6 at halftime and 32-18 after three quarters.
Ayden Bochter paced Bentworth with a game-high 25 points. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Belle Vernon 43, Serra Catholic 42 -- The Lady Leopards held off a late rally by the Lady Eagles for a non-section home win.
Belle Vernon (13-3) led 21-15 at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters. Serra Catholic controlled the fourth quarter, 14-7.
Belle Vernon's Farrah Reader scored game-high 20 points. Viva Kreis added 10.
Chloe Pordash finished with 18 points for the Lady Eagles.
McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23 -- McGuffey had four players in double digits for a non-section win against the Lady Rockets.
Taylor Schumacher (17), Claire Redd (12), Gia Bloom (11), and Rainey Szygenda (10) were in double figures for McGuffey (7-9).
Jefferson-Morgan slips to 1-13.
Rifle
Waynesburg 793-46x, West Greene 790-46x -- The Raiders' Riley Reese and Logan Crouse shared medalist honors with 100-8x in a Section 1 victory against rival West Greene.
Waynesburg's Taylor Burnfield was also perfect with 100-7x. Larkyn Grimes (98-4x), Hannah Heldreth (99-5x), RJ Wolen (99-2x), Braden Wilson (99-6x), and Talia Tuttle (98-6x) also counted in the Raiders' final total. Taylor Wasson (96-3x) and Savannah Cumberledge (98-4x) were not used in the final score.
Gavin Tuason was the top scorer for the Pioneers with 100-7x. Tyler Yeager was also on target with 100-4x. Owen Hughes (98-6x), Allexis Berdine (99-9x), Piper Whitlatch (99-5x), Emma Crouse (99-5x), Brooke Berdine (98-5x), and Kameron Tedrow (97-5x) counted in the Pioneers' final score. Payton Galbert's 96-4x and Emily Wise's 95-2x were not used.
Women's basketball
Waynesburg 60, Saint Vincent 59 -- The Yellow Jackets held off a Saint Vincent rally for a Presidents' Athletic Conference home victory.
Waynesburg improves to 2-14 in the conference and 2-14 overall. The Lady Bearcats go to 3-9 in the PAC and 2-6 overall.
Brooke Fuller scored the game-winning basket with 26 seconds remaining in the game and then blocked two shots to protect the lead.
Avery Robinson and Madisen Dayton shared team-scoring honors for Waynesburg with 16 points apiece. Fuller finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
The Yellow Jackets' Anika Dansby grabbed 11 rebounds and Kacey Kastroll pulled down 10.
California (Pa.) 62, Seton Hill 56 -- The Vulcans overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to rally past the Griffins for a PSAC West Conference home victory.
California goes to 5-3 in the conference and 10-3 overall. Seton Hill goes to 10-2 in the PSAC West and 16-5 overall.
Shauna Harrison led the Vulcans with a season-high 20 points, including 16 in the second half. Lauren Bennett added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dejah Terrell also finished with 12 points.
California had a 7-0 run at the end of the third quarter to take the lead at 44-42.
Katie Nolan led Seton Hills with 17 points. Sonia Sarda and Cheyenne Trest both scored 10.
Men's basketball
Waynesburg 60, Saint Vincent 43 -- The Yellow Jackets swept the PAC series with a victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Waynesburg (7-3, 11-6) led 37-28 at halftime.
Matt Popeck led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Jansen Knotts had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Cal U extends winning streak versus Seton Hill, 79-55
Pegram paces five players in double-digits
California (Pa.) 79, Seton Hill 55 -- The Vulcans won their fifth game in a row with a PSAC West Conference victory over the visiting Griffins.
California improves to 8-3 in the conference and 13-4 overall. Seton Hill slides to 2-11 in the PSAC West and 2-16 overall.
Brent Pegram had a solid game for the Vulcans with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Philip Alston finished with 15 points and Zyan Collins Preston Boswell both scored 14. Bryson Lucas was also in double digits with 10 points. Keith Palek III pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Seton Hill's Drew Green scored 13 points and Sean Dillon added 10.
