CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville Falcons football team has a lot of questions that need to be answered but their coaching staff thinks they're in a little better position coming into the 2023 season.
Chad Lembo, Jace McLean and Mick Lilley will share head coaching duties for a second straight year. Lembo says from what he is seeing from the Falcons during off-season workouts, the team might be on the right track.
"We had to do a lot of observation last season to get to know the players and learning what they can do," he said. "This year we took a little different approach in our training to eliminate the mental mistakes that took us out of so many games."
Lembo pointed out in several games the Falcons were competitive through the first quarter and into the second, but once they started falling behind everything fell apart.
"Our goal is to take what we have and improve," Lembo said. "Once again the main focus will be on fundamentals. Learning to do little things right so we don't have to think about them during the game. Just react and play and use their natural talent to the best of their ability."
Lembo pointed out the numbers are increasing coming into the season with more than 70 kids getting equipment which he hopes will reveal some hidden talents in the numbers. To help the Falcons prepare he added Zack Snyder of Snyder Fitness in Mt. Pleasant who has been working with the team to help improve their overall strength and conditioning.
"This year we competed in a 7-on-7 at Belle Vernon which we did not do last year," Lembo said. "We're still making some fundamental mistakes that can be corrected, but I think our kids competed well."
Naturally graduation takes it's toll on any program especially on the line. Lembo says he has a number of players returning up front with extensive game experience which should help coming into the season. Probably the most experienced linemen returning for the Falcons are senior Crue Harwell and junior Tyler Gallis.
"These guys have been doing a good job trying to get stronger," Lembo said. "We keep hammering the fundamental aspects of line play at them. I think they are starting to understand what we are doing. We need them to take a big step forward this season."
The coaches agree there are going to be some hiccups along the way and the execution of plays won't always be perfect, but they want to see the kids give a maximum effort on every play.
The Falcons are looking to Anthony Piasecki to have a good senior year. Junior Graydon Gillott will get some reps under center and could also be utilized elsewhere to get their best athletes on the field. In addition to his duties in the secondary and wide receiver, senior Capone Mickens could get some snaps out of a wildcat formation.
McLean said the Falcons will tweak their defense a little bit this year in an effort to apply a little more pressure on opposing offenses.
"We're still going with four down linemen," he said. "There will be times when we go with five defensive backs to help counter the spread offenses we face. I'm looking to do a little more blitzing and stunts to see if we can be a little more disruptive."
McLean said he wants to focus on the defense funneling a lot of plays inside where they have more help and a better chance of making tackles. He admitted they did have problems letting teams get outside.
"I think our defensive linemen are good enough, that if they take care of their gaps and get penetration we could be a good defense," McLean said.
The coaches said the Falcons need to be more physical overall instead of waiting for someone else to make a play. One guy they look to as one of their emotional leaders is senior Brue Giles, who will be at safety as well as running the ball.
"Bruce really committed himself during the off-season and missed very few days,"Lembo said. "Pound for pound he might be the strongest kid on the team." McLean added, "We're expecting him to have a big year. He is a ball of energy. If he can bottle that up and stays focused he'll be able to do some good things this year."
The coaches agree the Falcons must be mentally focused the whole game and not worry about mistakes, learn to have that short memory and come back and make the next play better. They want the kids to fight to still be in the game in the fourth quarter.
If the Falcons can do that they might surprise themselves with a few more wins.
