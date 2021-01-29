LEISENRING -- Ringgold's last loss was around 11 months ago on Feb. 24, 2020, when the Rams fell to Carrick in overtime, 3-2.
Connellsville tied Thursday's PIHL Class B South Division game at The Ice Mine with a spirited third period rally and Milan Deffibaugh completed the comeback when he snapped a shot past Ringgold's Jerry Mease with 1:13 left in overtime for a 3-2 victory.
Given the uncertainty of just how the PIHL will set up the playoffs, every point gained is important.
Ringgold remains atop the South Division standings with a 10-0-0-1 record and 21 points.
The victory pushed Connellsville (5-3-0-0) into third place with 10 points. The Falcons hold a two-point lead and have two games in hand with Elizabeth Forward. The Warriors host Connellsville Monday night.
"This is a big win," said Connellsville coach Ray Brown. "We can play with the best of the best when we want to."
The Falcons have a knack for knocking off undefeated teams. They handed Burrell its lone loss two seasons ago in the season finale.
Ringgold played with a short bench, dressing only 10 players. A good portion of the missing roster was due to a junior varsity game scheduled at the same time.
Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski did not use the limited bench as an excuse, though.
"It's going to happen. We were on borrowed time," Kalinowski said of the loss. "But, in the past 36 games we haven't lost two points (in a game).
"It's a learning experience. Some of the guys got lazy. (Connellsville) wanted it. We have a 2-0 lead and we try to make the most difficult pass."
Overtime is played similarly to the NHL with three skaters on the ice for each team. Given the size of the Ice Mine rink, that offers a lot of open space to cover and Milan Deffibaugh made the most of the opportunity.
Deffibaugh gathered the puck along the boards in front of his bench, skated down the right wing and snapped a shot past Ringgold goalie Jerry Mease with 1:13 left in the overtime period.
Brown had a great view of the game-winning shot.
"The goalie's angle was off a little bit," noted Brown.
"He picked his spot," Kalinowski said of Deffibaugh's shot.
Deffibaugh's heroics were made possible with two quick goals by the Falcons in the third period, and he contributed on both goals.
After allowing a power play opportunity slip by with a penalty of its own, Connellsville cashed in on the next opportunity with 5:37 left in regulation. Zak Koslosky's shot from the right point found its way through traffic and Mease, drawing the Falcons to 2-1. Deffibaugh assisted on the goal.
"The penalty hurt. It was not a good penalty. We tell them to see the number. It was a bad penalty," said Kalinowski.
The home team needed only 40 seconds to tie the game when Lukas Joseph found the loose puck in front of the net and snuck a shot past Mease. Deffibaugh and Clay Sipple assisted on the goal.
The Rams controlled play from the opening faceoff and needed only 53 seconds to gain the lead when Hunter Suarez beat the Falcons' Alex Mitchell.
Then, Ringgold played through the clock and the hard work led to Kenneth Cadwallader's goal from the slot with 13 seconds remaining in the period. Nathan Boulanger set up the goal.
"Absolutely, the second goal picked them up," said Kalinowski.
"We made two mistakes in the first period," said Brown. "We make two big mistakes. Other than that, it was an even game."
Kalinowski praised Brown and his squad for their performance.
"I give Ray credit. He utilizes this wide open space here. Then, they collapse on the net," said Kalinowski.
