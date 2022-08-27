YORK RUN -- Capone Mickens intercepted two passes in the final two minutes of the game as visiting Connellsville snapped a 17-game losing streak Friday night by holding on for a 16-13 victory against Albert Gallatin.
"This certainly is not how we drew it up. But, as we said as we came out of the Kiski scrimmage, we saw some things we wanted to build on and I think we did that this week," said Connellsville co-head coach Chad Lembo. "We took some steps in the right direction, but we're not where we want to be."
Jace Bowers' nifty 31-yard run and point after drew the Colonials to 16-13 with 9:39 remaining in the game.
The Falcons had two chances to run out the clock in the final nine minutes, but a short punt and fumble gave the home team the ball twice in Connellsville territory.
Connellsville went 3-and-out after the touchdown, and the punt, after a low snap, gave the Colonials the ball at the Falcons' 47-yard line.
Albert Gallatin pushed the ball inside the 20-yard line, but an errant snap turned a second-and-9 into a third-and-28. The Colonials opted to go on fourth-and-long, but Mickens intercepted a pass at the 6-yard line to kill the drive.
Connellsville's drive to kill the clock started off on the right foot when Xavier Malone ran for 15 and 5 yards. Malone finished with 125 yards on the ground.
Connellsville was one first down away from running down the clock, but fumbled to give the Colonials the ball at the 27-yard line with 1:49 left in the game and no timeouts.
The first play was an incomplete pass and the second was picked off by Mickens at the 15-yard line.
Connellsville quarterback Anthony Piasecki took a knee twice to run out the clock.
"The pass, I'm going to put that one on me. I went away from what we're good at," said Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl. "We still had a chance. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot multiple times.
"We had lots of mistakes tonight.
"Historically, the program has struggled with adversity and tonight is a step in the right direction because they never quit," said Lembo. "They never quit, which is something we haven't seen out of them in a long time.
"The interceptions, we stayed focused and stayed on task, and that's all we can ask."
Albert Gallatin fumbled on its first two possessions, but Connellsville was not able to capitalize as the rain picked up as the first quarter progressed.
Then, with 5:57 remaining, the teams left the field and the stands were cleared because of lightning. The weather delay lasted around 75 minutes.
The Colonials seemed to be energized after the delay, scoring the game's first touchdown just over four minutes later when Cyrus Potkul powered into the end zone on a 7-yard run. Potkul finished with a team-high 80 yards rushing.
The two-point run failed and Albert Gallatin led 6-0 with 1:33 to go in the first quarter.
The Falcons apparently tied the game four plays later. Runs of 35, 9 and 5 yards by Malone moved the ball to the Albert Gallatin 31-yard line.
Piasecki rolled to his right and found Jayden McBride in the end zone for a touchdown. However, the play was negated when the Falcons were penalized for an illegal man downfield.
Connellsville then turned the ball over on downs early in the second quarter.
The Falcons' Gabe Ruggieri recovered a fumble deep in Albert Gallatin territory and finally made the most of the turnover on Piasecki's 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz at 7:06. Ben Zavatchan made the point-after for a 7-6 lead.
Albert Gallatin mishandled the ensuing kickoff and Connellsville recovered the loose ball at the 10-yard line.
Bruce Giles powered in from two yards to score with 5:46 left in the half. A bad snap turned into a failed run conversion attempt.
Zavatchan scored the deciding points on a 40-yard field goal at 5:28 in the third quarter.
Both teams relied on the running game with the Colonials and Falcons completing one pass apiece.
"Each week our plan changes on what we're looking at. This week we wanted to establish a run game," said Lembo. "We need to let the blocking develop a little bit where were a little quick to the outside. We had a starting tackle go down, then we had another guy go down, so we had a third guy go in and we were still able to get the job done.
"I think our emotion on the first night out got to us a little bit."
As for Albert Gallatin's running attack, Lembo said, "They were tricky. They were smooth with a lot of stuff. We knew they had some skill players coming in. We tried to respect that. I give them all the credit in the world because they are in the same boat we are. They have to work with what they have, and I think they've done a good job of that."
While Lembo and his staff hope the Falcons will build on the win with another win, Dindl said the Colonials will look to pare down the mistakes and improve on what they did well.
"Positives, we moved the football and made big plays. We could have easily put up 28, 35 points tonight if we were on our game," said Dindl. "We have to move on and get better.
"We'll build on the positives and try to correct the negatives. That's all we can do.
"I told them, we're not using the excuse of being young anymore. They've had chance. We have to go. We have to get better."
