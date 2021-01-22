Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.