CONNELLSVILLE — Bill Swink enters his second season as Connellsville head wrestling coach after a Hall-of-Fame career in Virginia.
Swink and his staff are looking to build off a successful campaign from last season which saw the Falcons finish second in the WPIAL tournament and fifth at the PIAA team tournament.
“We had great year last season,” he said. “The kids worked hard and wrestled hard all season. Overall I felt it was a good effort.”
One concern coming into the season is the lack of numbers on the varsity roster. Swink says he is down to about 19-20 kids and was hoping to have more. He did point out there are a lot of future Falcons in the pipeline with about 40 kids at the junior high level, and over 100 wrestling in elementary school.
The Falcons will have a lot of experience returning with six seniors on the squad. That group will consist of Gabe Ruggieri (133), Chad Jesko (152), Ethan Ansell (160), Zeke Ritchey (160), Hunter Petrovich (189) and Jacob Layton (120).
Ruggieri, Layton, Ansell and Jesko all qualified for the WPIAL tournament last season but fell short of a trip to states. Sophomore Lonzy Vielma returns after qualifying for the PIAA as a freshman. He is expected to be at either 138 or 145 and should challenge for a WPIAL title. Sophomore Evan Petrovich returns after winning a section title last year at 113 and is looking to move up from his fifth-place finish a year ago to earn a trip to Hershey.
“I think we have a pretty solid lineup all the way through,” Swink said. “I can’t identify any serious weak spots. We are a little inexperienced at 172 and 189 but I look for improvement there during the season.”
The Falcons will spend a lot of their season in tournaments and multi-team duals to get some wrestling in. Swink said it has been very hard to pick up a lot of dual meets. “That’s how things worked out,” he said. “Our athletic director Rich Evans tried to get us a few more dual meets but we couldn’t find enough teams that wanted to wrestle us,” he said. “We went to Ft. Leboef, we’ll wrestle Waynesburg and Chartiers Valley along with our four section meets.”
Because of changes to boys enrollment, some of the Falcons’ longtime opponents like Albert Gallatin and Belle Vernon have moved from 3A to 2A. “We’ll miss those guys along with Thomas Jefferson who got moved out. But I think we still have a good section,” he said. “We’ll face Hempfield, Greater Latrobe, Gateway and McKeesport. So as you can see, not many section matches and not much room for error.”
In addition to the boys team, Connellsville will have a girls team this winter.
“The school board approved the formation of a girls team last year right before the season started,” Swink said. “We had about seven girls last year. This year we’re at about 14. They’re fun to coach. They don’t have a lot of experience but they want to learn and are very receptive to what we’re teaching.”
Swink explained there are not enough teams to become part of the WPIAL or the PIAA but it is emerging and growing in popularity. Swink said he and his staff work with the girls several nights a week after the boys practice.
“We run separate girls practices.” Swink said, “but they are welcome to come up and work out alongside the boys.”
Swink said it has become easier for the girls to take up the sport at this level, knowing they will not have to face the boys in a match, and that the PIAA wants to have 100 teams to sanction the sport for girls. Connellsville is one of 87 so far. He feels the PIAA should reach its goal by the end of the season.
“The girls went to dual meets in Butler and have Canon-McMillan and Southmoreland scheduled,” Swink said. “We have several dual meets and four or five tournaments for the girls, so they will have a chance to get some good competition this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.