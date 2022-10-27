Rodney Gallagher and all the Laurel Highlands senior athletes got to bask in the glow of Senior Night last week before the Mustangs game against Ringgold at Mustang Field.
Gallagher reflected on the night after LH’s 41-14 win over the Rams.
“It was really fun,” said the West Virginia recruit. “It came so fast. I remember being a freshman out there with Coach K(olesar) who got the job my first year. Time flies. I had a lot of fun with the guys and they made my night special.”
Gallagher and the Mustangs are hoping to have one more home game this season.
The Week 9 high school football slate has Laurel Highlands (4-1, 6-2) making the short trip to Connellsville (1-4, 2-7) for the Class 4A Big Seven Conference finale for both teams. It’s a game the Mustangs must win to have a chance at a possible first round home game in the WPIAL playoffs.
A victory would also keep LH’s chances alive for grabbing a share of the conference championship. If Thomas Jefferson upsets unbeaten McKeesport tonight and Laurel Highlands also wins it would create a three-way tie for first place and all three teams would be awarded a WPIAL plaque. That would be a first for the Mustang program.
In other Big Seven action tonight, Ringgold (0-5, 0-9), which put up a strong effort against LH last week, hosts Trinity (1-4, 3-6).
The biggest showdown of the night will take place at Elizabeth Forward where the unbeaten Warriors (4-0, 9-0) take on Belle Vernon (4-0, 6-2) with the Class 3A Interstate Conference title and likely the top seed in the playoffs are on the line.
The Leopards and Warriors have been atop the Class 3A rankings most of the season.
In another key Interstate game, Southmoreland (2-2, 4-5) hosts Mount Pleasant (2-2, 5-4) in a clash of nearby rivals. Both teams have already secured postseason berths but sole possession of third place and a better playoff seed are at stake.
There are three important games in the Class 1A Tri-County South Conference tonight.
First-place Mapletown (6-0, 9-0) can wrap up its best regular-season record ever with a win at West Greene (2-4, 2-7). It also a match-up of two of the WPIAL’s leading rushers in the Pioneers’ Colin Brady and the Maples’ Landan Stevenson.
Positioning is on the line for three other teams. Carmichaels (4-2, 6-3) and Monessen (4-2, 5-4) were tied for second place with California (4-2, 7-2) which played at Bentworth (0-6, 2-7) Thursday night. The Mikes host Greene County rival Jefferson-Morgan (2-4, 4-5) and the Greyhounds host Beth-Center (2-4, 3-6).
Albert Gallatin (3-5) hopes to end its season on a two-game winning streak. The Colonials host Spring Mills of West Virginia in a non-conference game.
Also in non-conference action will be Frazier (1-5, 1-8) which travels to Northgate (1-5, 3-6).
In a match-up of area teams who would like to get out of the Class 2A Century Conference basement, Waynesburg Central (0-5, 0-9) hosts Charleroi (0-5, 1-7).
In the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, Yough (1-5, 2-7) hosts Imani Christian (2-4, 4-5).
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Uniontown wrapped up its season Thursday night against visiting Carrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.