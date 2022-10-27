Ring at LH RG running lane

Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher finds a running lane during last Friday night’s game against Ringgold at Mustang Field. The Mustangs travel to Connellsville tonight.

Rodney Gallagher and all the Laurel Highlands senior athletes got to bask in the glow of Senior Night last week before the Mustangs game against Ringgold at Mustang Field.

