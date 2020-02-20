The Connellsville hockey team kept its flickering playoff hopes burning Thursday night with a 5-1 victory over visiting Morgantow in the season finale at The Ice Mine.
The Falcons (7-10-0-1) pulled into a tie with Morgantown for the fourth and final playoff spot in the PIHL Class B South Division at 15 points. Connellsville needs losses by Bishop Canevin and Morgantown next week to secure the playoff berth.
Morgantown (7-9-0-1) hosts Wilmington next Thursday, and should Morgantown lose, Connellsville swept the season series to hold the tiebreaker. However, the Falcons also need the Crusaders (7-10-0-0) to lose to Elizabeth Forward on Monday. Should Bishop Canevin win and Morgantown lose, the Crusaders leapfrog into fourth place.
"I'm not exactly how it will play out. The last two years we had such a deep team. I thought we'd be a .500 hockey team, but it didn't work out that way," said Connellsville coach Ray Brown. "These kids are used to winning. We had some hiccups in the road and they got used to that losing mentality.
"I told them 'You play your game and you can do really well.' This is the first three period hockey game this season.
"We made the playoffs two years in a row. That's the first time we went back-to-back in the playoffs. The program hasn't had three years in a row."
Brown said the victory was the product of hard work.
"The kids played our system. We forechecked well. We backchecked well," praised Brown. "We played our game and capitalized on it tonight. We put it together tonight in the last game of the season.
"They came in with energy. It was Senior Night and we had a huge crowd of students and parents."
Milan Deffibaugh was an offensive force for the Falcons with three goals and an assist.
Connellsville's Timmy Pisula scored the lone goal of the first period from a Zak Koslosky assist.
Deffibaugh took over in the second period. He extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:57 with Garrett Mears assisting. After Morgantown's Turner Lawrence cut the gap to a goal just over a minute later, Deffibaugh netted his second goal of the period with an unassisted effort at 12:22.
Mears made it 4-1 with a goal at 2:48 of the third period with Deffibaugh and Dylan Brooks assisting. Deffibaugh then capped his hat trick performance with an unassisted goal at 9:09.
The Falcons' Alex Mitchell saved 26 shots in the victory. Morgantown's Blake Phillips had 26 saves, as well.
