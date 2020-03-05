HERSHEY — Connellsville’s Jared Keslar didn’t have the debut to the state tournament that he would have preferred last year, but following a pair of victories on Thursday, the Falcon sophomore is one win away from placing at the PIAA Class AAA Championships.
Kelsar (33-8) used a takedown in the first period, escape in the second and two near-fall points in the third for a 5-0 decision over Owen J. Roberts’ Antonio Petrucelli (37-5) in the first round at 145 pounds as Day 1 of action was completed at the Giant Center.
“I just kept pushing the pace and wanted to break him mentally,” Keslar said. “I think being here last year at states helped prepare me for this year. You can’t take any match off at states, and every opponent is going to give you a battle.”
Keslar started the tournament with a 20-4 technical fall over Nazareth’s Jake Dressler (34-12) in the preliminary round. Keslar started to pour on the points in the second period after scoring a reversal on his patented roll to break a scoreless tie.
“It was really the same thing in my preliminary match,” Keslar said. “I just kept pushing the pace and wanted to break him down. I really like using that roll, and once I got that reversal, I really started to pick it up on offense.”
Kelsar wrestles Dallastown’s Brooks Gable (39-5) in the round of eight.
“I am not really concerned with who I wrestle,” Keslar said. “I am just going to go out there and wrestle my match.”
Waynesburg Central went 5-for-5 in the round of 16, as Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132), Wyatt Henson (138) and Luca Augustine (160) all advanced.
Homet (41-13) pinned Spring-Ford’s Quinn Tobin (40-11) in the preliminaries before knocking off second seed Matt Sarbo (35-3), of Altoona Area, in dramatic fashion in the first round. Homet, who placed seventh last year at states, scored a takedown with 34 seconds left and picked up three near-fall points with six seconds remaining for a 9-6 decision. Homet had several dramatic victories last season at the Giant Center.
“I love it,” said Homet. “For some reason, I just turn it on at this tournament. I was dead and tired. Mentally, I kicked myself into another gear and it just happens. I feel like we feed off each other as a team. I am just happy to be here and wrestling, and grateful for the opportunity that God has given me.”
Church (43-5) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-2 decision over Council Rock South’s Cavan Kinne (35-13) in the round of 16 at 106.
Welsh (38-7) will compete in the round of eight after earning a 15-4 major decision over Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish (29-13) at 126 pounds.
Henson (47-4) earned a 9-3 decision over Pocono Mountain East’s Steven Storm (37-5). Henson, a junior who has committed to Iowa, won a state title last year in Missouri. He was fifth as a member of the Raiders as a freshman.
Augustine (42-7) won his first-round bout, 7-0, over Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls (25-9).
Connellsville freshman Jace Ross (24-10) had a strong debut at the Giant Center with a fall over Cathedral Prep’s Jamale Crockett (15-13) in 1:27 at 120.
Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman (220) was 14 seconds from losing to Cedar Crest’s T.J. Moore, but scored a reversal and won by fall in 5:57 to advance to the quarterfinals. Weightman improved to 30-1 this season.
The Falcons’ Mason Prinkey (33-8) won his preliminary bout by fall in 3:00, but suffered a 9-0 setback in the first round to defending state champion Carter Dibert (39-2), of Franklin Regional, at 113. Prinkey, who finished in fifth place last year at states, is still in contention for a medal.
