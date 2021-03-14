Jared Keslar had some ups and down at the PIAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday and when the smoke had cleared the Connellsville junior had a fourth-place medal for the second year in a row.
“Our expectations were for him to go up there and win and, unfortunately, he fell short in the semis, and then in wrestle-backs he won once then lost once,” Falcons coach Mike Yankosky said. “I know he’s not happy. He’s finished fourth twice. Overall we were pleased with his performance. We were proud of him.”
Keslar was in the loaded 152-pound bracket that included three nationally ranked wrestlers, all from the West.
Keslar pinned Bethlehem Catholic’s unbeaten Evan Gleason, the top seed from the East, in 4:18 to set up a rematch of last week’s West Super Regional semifinal against Waynesburg Central’s Rocco Welsh. The Raiders’ sophomore followed up a 7-6 decision in that previous match with an 8-6 sudden victory decision on Saturday.
The match wasn’t without controversy.
“The PIAA tournament is a brutal tournament and it’s gut-wrenching when you lose the way Jared did in overtime,” Yankosky said. “It was an exiting match. Rocco Welsh is an incredible athlete. He’s been to the finals twice now. He’s a stud. Jared trains with him and they know each other really well and are really close friends. I’m sure they’ll see each other again.
“But there were some calls, especially at the end of the first period when we thought Jared had a cradle and two points. A cradle constitutes you’ve taken him down and you’ve gotten control. If you would look at the tape you would see when the buzzer went off Jared actually had Rocco on his back. He definitely had control prior to the time running out and that was what we questioned.”
Keslar trailed 4-3 going into the third period and escaped to tie the match. Welsh’s takedown with 15 seconds left gave him a 6-4 lead but Keslar countered with a reverse in the finals seconds to force overtime.
Welsh then locked up the win with a takedown.
“We’re not blaming the loss on the refs,” Yankosky said. “But it’s unfortunate. Could those two points at the end of the first period changed the complexion of the match? Sure. Jared wrestled his guts out.”
Yankosky feels replay should be allowed in such a high-stakes event, not just because of Keslar’s plight but other questionable calls this year and in past seasons.
“We’re Pennsylvania, one of the best in the country, we’re well represented in the NCAA tournament every year, and we just need to do a better job in that area,” Yankosky said. “To miss calls and to have things go incorrectly, it’s just not OK. We’re better than that.
“Those guys have a tough job. They really do. I understand that. But there have been a lot of changes in that area in college. Hopefully we follow suit. I see no reason why it should be your word over someone else’s. You should be able to go back and look at it and go, ‘You know what, you’re right.’
“Those things are pretty easy things to fix to me, and I hope we do. We owe it to our wrestlers and the sport of wrestling.”
In the consolations, Keslar won an 11-1 major decision over Interboro’s Dom D’Agostino then, as he did last year, lost to Erie Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson, 8-5, to end up fourth.
“To see Jared battle back and win the next match after the semis was really important and showed his dedication, his work ethic,” Yankosky said.
Connellsville junior Chad Ozias also qualified for the PIAA tournament but lost all three of his matches although he still earned an eighth-place medal.
“Nobody predicted that Chad was going to make it out of the regional,” Yankosky pointed out. “They had him ranked seventh or eighth in the WPIAL and he had a chip on his shoulder. He wanted to prove to everybody that he deserves to be in Hershey and be a medalist and that’s what he did.
“We’re proud of him and the effort he put forth and we’re looking forward to him building on the success of this past season.”
