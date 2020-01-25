Connellsville trailed at halftime, 42-14, and was unable to recover in a 73-64 Section 3-AAAAAA loss Friday night at Norwin.
The Falcons (2-5, 6-11) did manage to get some offense flowing in the second half, outscoring the Knights, 50-31. Connellsville held a 32-21 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Kade Musgrove led Connellsville with a game-high 20 points. Josh Marietta added 16.
Jayden Walker led the Knights (3-4, 11-5) with 17 points. Tyler Bilinsky (16), Adam Bilinsky (12), Joshua Williams (12), and Nick Fleming (11) also scored in double figures.
Section 3-AAAAAA
Connellsville 2-12-18-32 -- 64
Norwin 21-21-10-21 -- 73
