The golf season of the Connellsville and Laurel Highlands boys came to a close Tuesday with neither team able to secure one of the top three spots in the WPIAL Class AAA team semifinal played at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Peters Township finished first with 306. Mars (401) and Moon (408) also advanced to the WPIAL Team Championship Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course. Mars’ Blake Bertolo was medalist with an even-par 72.
The Falcons finished seventh with a team total of 443. The Mustangs placed ninth with 463.
Duck Hollow Golf Club is the home course for Albert Gallatin and was LH’s home until a recent move to Uniontown Country Club, so the course, at least the front nine, was familiar to both squads.
“On the front nine, against the other teams, we were in second place to Peters Township with 205. We beat all the teams,” said Connellsville coach Brent Rockwell, whose Falcons played the par-37 back nine in a 238.
The course usually plays 70 in the county tournament with two of the par-4s on the back played as par-3s.
“I told them to play No. 17, a par-4, as a par-5. A bogey would be a par,” said Rockwell.
Senior Ethan Rice had a solid round with 7-over 79. Fellow senior Rylan Keslar, playing at No. 2, finished with 86. Ethan Porreca shot 87, Eli Armstrong finished with 93 and Evan Means closed the scoring with 98. Cooper Gray’s 99 was not used.
“Errant shots, some nerves, some bad shots,” Rockwell said of his team’s higher scores. “They’re not used to (playing 18 holes). One, it’s physical, a lot of ups and downs walking Duck Hollow. Then, the mental aspect, some get down after a bad (shot or hole).”
Laurel Highlands was led by Jaden Ringer’s 80. Nate Schwertfeger and Colin Crawford both shot 86. Austin Koposko finished with 99 and Hunter Bosley closed out the scoring with 103. CJ Gesk’s 108 was not used.
“It was worse than expected,” said Laurel Highlands coach Jim Joyce. “It was just one of those days. Things weren’t going right. It’s not like they weren’t trying.
“The whole team had a tough time. No one played as well as they are capable of playing, but that happens.”
Joyce continued, adding, “They’re not used to playing 18 holes in competition, playing against teams who play tournaments all summer. They’re able to grind through when things aren’t going well.”
Both local teams had solid regular seasons entering the team competition. Laurel Highlands ran the schedule to finish as the Section 2-AAA undefeated champion. Connellsville closed with a flurry to earn a berth into the playoffs for the first time since 2005.
“They really adapted well to 9-hole section matches,” said Joyce. “It was a good season. They worked hard.
“They were 0-10 four years ago, then 1-9. They finished 7-3 last year and we went 10-0 this year.
“They seem to like it. They work at it and put time into playing golf.”
“We beat Trinity twice (in the last week). We lost to Laurel Highlands twice in the section, but beat them in the coaches tournament and today,” said Rockwell. “We lose two seniors, Ethan Rice and Rylan Keslar. That will be hard to fill.”
In the Class AA semifinal at The Links at Spring Church, Quaker Valley finished first with a team total of 386. Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger, four-time WPIAL champion, was medalist with 2-over 74.
Mohawk (427) and Derry (429) also earned berths into Thursday’s WPIAL Class AA team championship.
